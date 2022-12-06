Read full article on original website
Vernon community excited for hydrogen plant, potential economic booster
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — According to an October report, Wilbarger County has an unemployment rate of 4.8%. The highest in our area. It’s the only county in the area that is over 4%. But, that could soon change with the announcement of the new hydrogen production plant. Nearly $4 billion will be poured into the old […]
i.d.e.a WF participants reflect on competition
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re an entrepreneur looking for an opportunity to jump-start your business, i.d.e.a. WF might just be the program for you. It’s an annual business development competition that supports local entrepreneurs. There is no participant cap so anyone can take part the competition...
New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry. A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors. Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has...
City council approves $3 million MPEC upgrades
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MPEC is set to receive more than $3 million in upgrades after receiving approval from Wichita Falls City Council. In the 26 years the building has been around, city staff said they have only made minor upgrades and it is due for a big one.
Annual Tour of Homes returns with Holiday cheer
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Senior-Junior Forum teamed up with the Arts Council to host their annual tour of homes all day Thursday in celebration of the Christmas season. The event is a tradition lasting over 40 years and raises money in support of local for non-profits and organizations.
Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Turtle Creek Road residents expressed concern Tuesday over a driveway entry for a new Dollar General. It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle Creek Road. The Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday morning and heard...
City of Lawton announces 2022 Holiday Hours
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the city’s schedule of closures for the 2022 holiday season. According to a press release, all City of Lawton offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 for the observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Cygnus is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Cygnus. There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical...
Rain Saturday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered showers tonight will give way to steadier rain and downpours by Saturday afternoon. Some places could pick up a couple more inches of rain on top of what’s already fallen. Rain will continue into Saturday evening before moving out later in the night. Clouds linger into Sunday before more rain chances early next week.
Jolly is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Jolly is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the adoption fee...
H-Bomb: $4 Billion Green Hydrogen Facility Underway in North Texas
VERNON, TX – Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the announcement of Air Products and The AES Corporation's (AES) new mega-scale green hydrogen facility Thursday in Wilbarger County. The project is anticipated to create more than 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs, and 200 transportation and distribution jobs. It is also expected to generate approximately $500 million in revenue to the State of Texas over the course of the project’s lifetime and be the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States.
Cyclists gather for Jingle Bells Ride
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many cyclists from across Wichita Falls gathered for Thursday’s Jingle Bells Ride. The six-mile ride has been going on for more than 10 years and takes place on the last Thursday of finals week at MSU Texas. The ride begins in the parking lot...
Video Confirmation that Wichita Falls Arcade is Officially Haunted
"If there's something weird. And it don't look good. Who you gonna call?" We have several ghost tours that go on around Wichita Falls throughout the year. Many of them during the month of October. However, could we have a new stop on the ghost tour? The Deep End recently had something really weird happen around opening time this week. Co-owner Jason Hester was recently opening up for the night when all of the sudden the service bell dinged.
Child Care Partners to host annual Christmas party
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Child Care Partners will be hosting its annual Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 17. The party will happen from 1-3 p.m. at their Family Services Center. The event will benefit their kiddos and the theme this year is the North Pole. Child Care Partners is...
57th annual Christmas Shoe Project
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —For 57 years, Hirschi Realtors have been providing kiddos who receive assistance through Child Care Partners with a brand new pair of shoes for the holidays. This morning 17 kiddos flooded into Shoe Department in Sikes Senter Mall where they had their feet measured before getting a new pair of shoes or […]
Water main break shuts off water near Fort Worth St.
The water near Fort Worth Street was shut-off Thursday due to a water main break.
Herb Easley Chevrolet donates bicycles to Operation Santa Claus
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many kids are going to wake up Christmas morning with a new bike thanks to Operation Santa Claus. This was the 11th year that Herb Easley Chevrolet partnered with the Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association. They have donated over 2,500 bikes in the last 11...
Attention: Another Change to City of Lawton’s Utility Billing
Yes, I know it sounds like the same song, but the 43rd verse! It feels like every time we get used to the City of Lawton's Utility Billing System, another change comes along. It seems that way because it is! Reminds me of 'Groundhog Day' where Bill Murray wakes up and it's the same day, every. single. day.
More Rain in the Forecast
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The rain has moved out and skies have cleared for now. Don’t expect it to last for long with more clouds developing, along with fog and some drizzle later tonight and early Friday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s tonight and hold in the 50s, perhaps pushing into the 60s by the Friday afternoon. Showers will be possible again Friday afternoon and night. Saturday is also looking wet and some of the rain could come down hard at times. Sunday will be a nice and dry day with highs up close to 70. A large storm system brings another round of rain and storms our way Monday and Monday night. There are signs that the weather pattern may try to get colder later next week.
Yelp’s Top 10 Wichita Falls Barbecue Joints in 2022
If you’re looking for great barbecue, you’re in the right place. We Texans take a lot of pride in our food. Everyone I know owns a grill at the very least, and most of us have a smoker. Backyard barbecues are life in our neck of the woods.
