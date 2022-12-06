WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The rain has moved out and skies have cleared for now. Don’t expect it to last for long with more clouds developing, along with fog and some drizzle later tonight and early Friday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s tonight and hold in the 50s, perhaps pushing into the 60s by the Friday afternoon. Showers will be possible again Friday afternoon and night. Saturday is also looking wet and some of the rain could come down hard at times. Sunday will be a nice and dry day with highs up close to 70. A large storm system brings another round of rain and storms our way Monday and Monday night. There are signs that the weather pattern may try to get colder later next week.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO