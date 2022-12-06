Read full article on original website
West Virginia fall turkey harvest up by almost 46 percent
FARMINGTON — West Virginia’s 2022 fall turkey harvest increased by almost 46% over last year’s harvest, according to preliminary results released by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Fall turkey hunters harvested 1,012 birds this past season compared to 694 birds last year. The fall 2022...
West Virginia locals encouraged to "tip the bill"
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A social media trend known as the “tip the bill” challenge has garnered a lot of attention. The challenge, which dates back to 2018, went viral and appears to be trending again this year. The challenge is all about kindness at restaurants and encourages patrons to tip 100% of the amount of their bill.
Rural voters 'in the trenches' on climate, leery of Biden
NEW YORK (AP) — Drought in California meant Raquel Krach, a rice farmer and graduate student in the Sacramento Valley, planted very little. Using groundwater, she and her husband planted 75 acres this year to maintain their markets. The rest of the 200 acres she typically sows remained empty due to an inadequate water supply.
Powering forward
West Virginia’s proud heritage of being an energy-producing state must continue for the state and nation to reach their full potential. But by energy, we mean more than just coal, natural gas and oil. That’s why the efforts to foster renewable energy generation — along with the traditional forms...
Steel company opening $450M 'micro mill' in W.Va. in 2025
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that recycles scrap metal and turns it into sustainable steel plans to open a $450 million “micro mill” in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Company plans to open the mill in Berkeley County in late...
Air Force 80, Arkansas St. 55
ARKANSAS ST. (5-5) El-Sheikh 2-5 0-0 4, Farrington 1-4 1-2 4, Felts 5-11 0-0 14, Fields 2-6 1-2 6, Davis 4-12 0-0 8, Ford 5-6 3-3 13, Lual 0-4 2-2 2, Nelson 1-4 0-0 2, Boutayeb 1-1 0-0 2, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 7-9 55.
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — First responders and school officials who handled a rash of hoax fake shooting calls with professionalism, quickly determining the true nature of the situation and alerting the public accordingly.
Preston native named to state DHHR post
CHARLESTON — Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Preston County native Nicholas Stuchell as interim commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. This appointment is effective immediately and is part of DHHR’s...
Association of Ohio Commodores Foundation awards grant to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WV News) — The Association of Ohio Commodores Foundation has awarded a grant of $26,900 to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio to help provide free books to young children in the state. Established at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in August 2019, the Association of...
