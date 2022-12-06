Halifax see off Dorking in National League

FC Halifax Town moved into the top half of the Vanarama National League with a 3-1 victory over mid-table rivals Dorking.

The visitors arrived with just one win in their last seven matches and that form was exploited by the home side.

Jamie Cooke put Halifax ahead in the 26th minute after being teed up by Kian Spence, who doubled their lead early in the second half when he fired in from the edge of the penalty area.

In the 67th minute defender Tylor Golden scored his first senior goal having beaten three defenders inside the box.

The visitors responded with Ryan Seager tapping home Bobby-Joe Taylor’s 79th-minute cross and then, straight from the kick-off, another attack saw Dorking substitute Jimmy Muitt hit the crossbar but the fightback came too late.

