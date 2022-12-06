Read full article on original website
Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world. Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer’s biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East. While a tearful Ronaldo headed right down the tunnel — and maybe into international retirement — after the final whistle, Morocco’s players tossed their coach in the air and waved their country’s flag as they linked arms in front of celebrating fans. “Pinch me, I’m dreaming,” Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou said. “Morocco is ready to face anyone in the world. We have changed the mentality of the generation coming after us. They’ll know Moroccan players can create miracles.”
England vs France commentators: Who are ITV pundits for World Cup quarter-final?
England are facing France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.It’s the biggest test of Gareth Southgate’s side have faced as they take on the defending World Cup champions for a place in the final four.England topped Group B and defeated Senegal in the last 16 to set up a first-ever meeting with France in the knockout stages of a major tournament.The Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020, with Southgate saying his team have never been better prepared for success.To advance, England must defeat France and...
