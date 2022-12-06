Read full article on original website
5th annual Santa run in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — Moosic police held their 5th Santa run Friday night. The event has grown over the years as officers drive around the community with a trailer full of presents for kids. They plan to give more than 700 presents to local families. The reindeer, elves, and of...
Using life-like pets to help seniors in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — There is a new way to help seniors feel less lonely using life-like pets. NEPA Aging Network Alliance in Lackawanna County has spent the last two months collecting donations to purchase the pets, and volunteers started wrapping them. "We decided in November that we were going...
pahomepage.com
LANSFORD, Pa. — It was a typical lunch rush at Serina's Bakery & Cafe on West Ridge Street in Lansford on Friday. All anyone could talk about was the heartbreaking news that two volunteer firefighters died while battling a house fire in West Penn Township, not too far from here.
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together to honor a young girl who passed away last weekend. 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on Sunday after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the flu. People from across the Wyoming Valley came all wearing […]
NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — If you see a makeshift sleigh in the sky above Tunkhannock next week, don't check your calendar. Santa isn't coming early, but his daredevil counterpart is. "This is called a trike-powered paraglider. You got all the bells and whistles along with the lights. It even has...
WOLF
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton Police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 10 PM on Wednesday. According to Detective Lieutenant Robert Brenzel, officers were called to the 1700 block of McDonough Ave around 9:50 PM Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance. While the names of those...
pahomepage.com
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Amvets Post 59 in Hanover Township sits a pool table overflowing with donations. All these items will soon make their way to homeless veterans across Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. Amvets partnered with the Edwardsville-based nonprofit Forward Support Base, which helps homeless veterans, to hold...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the season of giving and Newswatch 16's parent company, Tegna, did just that. The Tegna Foundation gave a $7,000 grant to the Salvation Army in Scranton. That money will be used for the Salvation Army's food pantry and heating needs, something captain Neil Childs says...
thebvnewspaper.com
BY CASSIDEY KAVATHAS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, and HADLEY THOMPSON, NEWS EDITOR. Jeff Gingerich, president of St. Bonaventure University, has been named a defendant in a civil lawsuit regarding alleged wrongful termination of an employee at The University of Scranton. As provost at Scranton, Gingerich participated in the termination of Benjamin Bishop, a...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For many families, decorating the Christmas tree is a tradition. But, some organizations in Scranton, take part to benefit the greater good. ‘Out of this world,’ themed Christmas trees line Courthouse Square in the Electric City for Scranton’s annual Festival of Trees, hosted by the Lackawanna County Department of Arts […]
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the non-profit Feeding America, 34 million people are food insecure. A local organization has been trying to solve that problem in Northeastern Pennsylvania for decades. Now it’s getting help to extend its reach. The rustling of bags being filled with food is a familiar sound at Bread Basket of […]
LEHMAN, Pa. — A group in Luzerne County started a new holiday tradition, it's called the Golden Throne, a toilet decorated with Christmas lights. Someone in the Lake Lehman School District who's gone through a hardship, or donated their time, receives the throne every year. This year's winner is...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people in Scranton have been displaced after a fire ripped through their home early Friday morning. Crews were called to the 900 block of Archbald Street in Scranton for a working structure fire. Officials say everyone inside managed to make it out of the building and no injuries were […]
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A man charged with murder will spend between 20 and 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty in Lackawanna County. Jerry Koezeno, of Mayfield, was sentenced to third-degree murder in the death of Suzanne Pauswinski of Carbondale in 2021. Investigators say Koezeno stabbed a mother of...
uncoveringpa.com
I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
WAVERLY, Pa. — Hands were hustling, pruning, cutting, and decorating wreaths in the Waverly Community House. For just $3, people were able to make a wreath for the community center and for themselves. Organizers of the annual event say it's a win-win. "It smells so good. Last year the...
