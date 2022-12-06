ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

5th annual Santa run in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — Moosic police held their 5th Santa run Friday night. The event has grown over the years as officers drive around the community with a trailer full of presents for kids. They plan to give more than 700 presents to local families. The reindeer, elves, and of...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

School custodian charged after wiretap violation

Celebrating the Southern Columbia Tigers after state …. Celebrating the Southern Columbia Tigers after state championship win. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute …. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute food to those in need. Cigarette butt leads to man’s arrest in arson investigation. Cigarette...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Bakery helps family of fallen firefighter

LANSFORD, Pa. — It was a typical lunch rush at Serina's Bakery & Cafe on West Ridge Street in Lansford on Friday. All anyone could talk about was the heartbreaking news that two volunteer firefighters died while battling a house fire in West Penn Township, not too far from here.
LANSFORD, PA
WBRE

‘Rae of Sunshine’ memorial held in support of family

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together to honor a young girl who passed away last weekend. 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on Sunday after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the flu. People from across the Wyoming Valley came all wearing […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Scranton stabbing sends one to the hospital

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton Police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 10 PM on Wednesday. According to Detective Lieutenant Robert Brenzel, officers were called to the 1700 block of McDonough Ave around 9:50 PM Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance. While the names of those...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Charges filed in Mt. Carmel hazing incident

MOUNT CARMEL, PA
Newswatch 16

Giving Tree helps homeless veterans

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Amvets Post 59 in Hanover Township sits a pool table overflowing with donations. All these items will soon make their way to homeless veterans across Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. Amvets partnered with the Edwardsville-based nonprofit Forward Support Base, which helps homeless veterans, to hold...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Tegna donates $7,000 to Salvation Army in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the season of giving and Newswatch 16's parent company, Tegna, did just that. The Tegna Foundation gave a $7,000 grant to the Salvation Army in Scranton. That money will be used for the Salvation Army's food pantry and heating needs, something captain Neil Childs says...
SCRANTON, PA
thebvnewspaper.com

University president involved in lawsuit

BY CASSIDEY KAVATHAS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, and HADLEY THOMPSON, NEWS EDITOR. Jeff Gingerich, president of St. Bonaventure University, has been named a defendant in a civil lawsuit regarding alleged wrongful termination of an employee at The University of Scranton. As provost at Scranton, Gingerich participated in the termination of Benjamin Bishop, a...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
WBRE

Scranton’s Festival of Trees gives back to community

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For many families, decorating the Christmas tree is a tradition. But, some organizations in Scranton, take part to benefit the greater good. ‘Out of this world,’ themed Christmas trees line Courthouse Square in the Electric City for Scranton’s annual Festival of Trees, hosted by the Lackawanna County Department of Arts […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute food to those in need

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the non-profit Feeding America, 34 million people are food insecure. A local organization has been trying to solve that problem in Northeastern Pennsylvania for decades. Now it’s getting help to extend its reach. The rustling of bags being filled with food is a familiar sound at Bread Basket of […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Golden Throne Award brings community together

LEHMAN, Pa. — A group in Luzerne County started a new holiday tradition, it's called the Golden Throne, a toilet decorated with Christmas lights. Someone in the Lake Lehman School District who's gone through a hardship, or donated their time, receives the throne every year. This year's winner is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Several displaced after early morning fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people in Scranton have been displaced after a fire ripped through their home early Friday morning. Crews were called to the 900 block of Archbald Street in Scranton for a working structure fire. Officials say everyone inside managed to make it out of the building and no injuries were […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced for murder

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A man charged with murder will spend between 20 and 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty in Lackawanna County. Jerry Koezeno, of Mayfield, was sentenced to third-degree murder in the death of Suzanne Pauswinski of Carbondale in 2021. Investigators say Koezeno stabbed a mother of...
CARBONDALE, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays

I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Newswatch 16

Wreath-making holiday tradition continues

WAVERLY, Pa. — Hands were hustling, pruning, cutting, and decorating wreaths in the Waverly Community House. For just $3, people were able to make a wreath for the community center and for themselves. Organizers of the annual event say it's a win-win. "It smells so good. Last year the...
WAVERLY, PA
