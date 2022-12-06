ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Klavon's hosts employee appreciation day, gives 100% of sales back to its staff

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ae32V_0jZcXfhp00

For more than nine years, Ashley Spencer has been working at Klavon's Pizzeria & Pub in Jackson.

She started there when she was 17 years old and has worked her way up to part-time manager.

“It’s been such a wonderful place for me to work,” she said.

And on employee appreciation day, her and countless Klavon’s staff on the floor and in the kitchen are being rewarded.

“Employee appreciation day is a huge day for us,” front of house manager Kaela Scott said. “It really gives us the opportunity to show our staff you know how important they are, other than the day-to-day basis, and really just bring the whole community together to kind of show our respect and appreciation for everybody that work with Klavon’s.”

Scott predicts up to 2,000 guests will come through the doors Tuesday. Both locations will likely generate around $20,000, which will go back directly to that staff for that location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szzzA_0jZcXfhp00 Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022
People dining at the Jackson Klavon's on Employee Appreciation Day

“We have a really great community here in Jackson that gives back to these guys. They work hard day in and day out. All these guys and girls really deserve it,” assistant back of house manager Cory Chesney said.

For the staff, getting the extra money right before the holiday season is a big deal.

“It will definitely help me out as I go to school and I pay for that all on my own, so a good chunk of my earnings now already go towards that,” Spencer said. “That’ll help me with my family and my younger siblings in order to get them just a couple of fun Christmas gifts.”

The Jackson location is on 1361 East McDevitt Avenue and the Mason location is on 318 West Kipp Road.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Capital Area Humane Society needs secret Santas for adoptable pets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is looking for secret Santas for its adoptable animal friends. The cost is $25. For each secret Santa experience, a pet will get a stocking full of toys and treats to take home when they are adopted during December. The Human...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

A new Lansing holiday light show spreads cheer this holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas is a little over two weeks away and there are many places in Mid-Michigan getting people in the holiday spirit. This includes a new holiday light show at the Cottonwood Campground. This is the first year the site is hosting the Lansing Holiday Light Show...
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Lights of Love at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital 12-7-22 | Photo Gallery

Lights of Love at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Sponsored by American 1 Credit Union & TRUE Community Credit Union. 12-7-2022. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. Lights of Love at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Sponsored by American 1 Credit Union & TRUE Community Credit Union. 12-7-2022. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Win a $50 in store gift card to Quality Dairy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 4 of Christmas Giveaways leads us back to Quality Dairy!. They gave us the clue to the fourth day of giveaways. CLUE #4: What does...
LANSING, MI
13abc.com

Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Fire scare at Jackson Family Dollar store caused by air system malfunction

JACKSON, MI -- A failure in the building’s heating and air system filled a Jackson Family Dollar store with smoke and a strong burning smell Friday morning, officials said. At about 7:38 a.m. Dec 9, crews from the Jackson Fire Department were called to the Family Dollar store at 805 Francis St. for a potential commercial building fire.
JACKSON, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

University looking to increase laundry room signage following East Akers fire

There was a reported fire in the laundry room of East Akers Hall at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 7. Students were evacuated immediately and the building was cleared. Bethany Balks, associate director for communications for the Residence Education and Housing Services, said the East Lansing Fire Department responded initially. Now, the Infrastructure Planning and Facilities team is working on the cleanup and assessing the repair processes for the laundry room.Students living in the building said they could smell smoke coming all the way from the basement and woke up to fire alarms blaring. Once the students safely made it down to the...
EAST LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend: Holiday Activities Galore!

Holiday activities are in full swing around Lansing and Mid-Michigan!. Here's a look at some of the holiday fun planned December 8-11, 2022. Celebrate Christmas Harry Potter style at Howell Nature Center! Winter at Hogwarts is slated to take place Friday night (12/9) from 5pm to 7pm. Decorate a wand, create potions, and meet a myriad of magical creatures (including owls). Dress up in your house robes or as your favorite character! Pre-registration is required.
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

‘Does it bite?’ - Ingham County deputy finds lost snake in car dashboard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to help out some people who were in a scaly situation Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to check on a couple of people in distress because their pet snake got loose inside their vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the snake, which was hiding inside the dashboard. The owner was able to retrieve the snake through a vent.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy