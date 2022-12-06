Read full article on original website
Bogus Touchdown Call Decides Georgia State Championship (Video)
The officials involved will surely have some questions to answer after a pivotal head-scratching decision.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon uses last-minute goal-line stand to beat Neumann Goretti, win 1st state title
MECHANICSBURG — Belle Vernon captured its first state championship Saturday afternoon with a down-to-the-wire 9-8 win over Neumann Goretti. The Saints (11-4) converted on fourth-and-5 from Belle Vernon’s 7-yard line to set themselves up with four chances at punching in a game-winning touchdown trailing 9-8. Belle Vernon proceeded...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southmoreland basketball coach earns assist for Belle Vernon football’s state playoff run
Give Frank Muccino a pass for missing ’s basketball game Saturday. He has a state championship to win. Muccino, the Scotties’ head boys basketball coach, also is an assistant with the Belle Vernon football team, which will take on Neumann-Goretti on Saturday at Cumberland Valley for the PIAA Class 3A title.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 days after being claimed on waivers, Baker Mayfield drives Rams past Raiders
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter to propel Los Angeles to a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
2022 Indigenous Bowl is Sunday inside U.S. Bank Stadium
Over 70 Native American athletes will play in the fifth annual Indigenous Bowl inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday . The football game is in partnership with the NFL, Minnesota Vikings, and the 7G Foundation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steelers activate PK Chris Boswell from injured reserve to face Ravens, cut Matthew Wright
For the first time since October, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have Chris Boswell back as their kicker. Boswell was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will kick for the Steelers when they face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Boswell hasn’t kicked since Oct. 23 because of a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
There’s no tomorrow for Belle Vernon in state title matchup with Neumann-Goretti
The Belle Vernon football team has been moving its expiration date all season long. No matter what, the season ends Saturday and the expiration date has arrived. Will the Leopards go out as state champions? That’s the only question left to answer. Belle Vernon (11-2) will face District 12...
Browns’ Myles Garrett Reacts to Baker Mayfield’s Rams Rally
The two were teammates in Cleveland for four seasons.
Saints Issue Statement on Alleged Fake Injury
The Saints issued a statement regarding the recent $550,000 fine handed down by the NFL regarding an alleged fake injury from Cam Jordan.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unsung heroes help Belle Vernon to state championship game
Alonzo Wade always has three words in the back of his mind, whether he is lining up wide for a pass route or posturing to make a play at outside linebacker. “Always be ready,” the Belle Vernon sophomore football player said. That mantra has rung true across the roster...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny notebook: Girls volleyball players earn all-state honors
The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association recognized the top players from each of the four girls volleyball classifications last week with the release of the all-state selections. Five members of the team from North Allegheny, which captured its sixth straight Class 4A state title with a 3-1 win over Garnet Valley...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steelers’ T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson, Malik Reed upgraded on injury report, will play vs. Ravens
T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson and Malik Reed were upgraded in their injury status Saturday and will definitively play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s scheduled home game against the Baltimore Ravens. All three had been listed as questionable on the final league-mandated status report of the week Friday. Watt...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley athletes of the week: Plum’s Megan Marston, Burrell’s Macky Bennis
Report card: Plum girls basketball is off to a 3-0 start, and Marston is a major reason why. She scored 31 points in a 48-43 win over Seneca Valley on Monday. The junior guard also had 16 points in a 49-48 win over Freeport on Dec. 2 and 14 points in a 49-39 win over Highlands on Dec. 3.
