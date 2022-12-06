ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 days after being claimed on waivers, Baker Mayfield drives Rams past Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter to propel Los Angeles to a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unsung heroes help Belle Vernon to state championship game

Alonzo Wade always has three words in the back of his mind, whether he is lining up wide for a pass route or posturing to make a play at outside linebacker. “Always be ready,” the Belle Vernon sophomore football player said. That mantra has rung true across the roster...
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny notebook: Girls volleyball players earn all-state honors

The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association recognized the top players from each of the four girls volleyball classifications last week with the release of the all-state selections. Five members of the team from North Allegheny, which captured its sixth straight Class 4A state title with a 3-1 win over Garnet Valley...
WEXFORD, PA

