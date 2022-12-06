ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth County, WI

Deputy has face reconstructed after drunk driver hits him

By Rebecca Klopf
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
A Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy, nearly killed by a drunk driver more than a year ago, opens up about his miraculous recovery and how deep the physical and mental wounds run.

Wayne Blanchard with his wife Angela Blanchard looks at all the pills his takes in a day.

"I probably take about 24, 25 pills a day,” said Deputy Wayne Blanchard.

He has been on a long journey of pain and recovery.

“It is a lot better than it used to be,” said Angela Blanchard, Wayne’s wife.

Wayne Blanchard in the hospital after he was hit by a drunk driver.

That's how the Blanchards think of Wayne's recovery after he was hit by a drunk driver who was fleeing from police in the summer of 2021.

"I started my shift at 10 p.m. July 31st of 2021,” said Wayne.

Just about three hours later, just after 1 a.m., Wayne was standing on the side of the road, ready to deploy stop sticks, when he was hit.

Wayne Blanchard holds up his hands after the skin was reattached following the crash.

"I remember gravel hitting my face and I may have done this,” said Wayne.

He can’t remember the rest. But his wife cannot forget a detail. Wayne was standing behind a guardrail when the car hit that guardrail. It wrapped around Wayne, ripping the skin from his hands and his face. Then he was hit multiple times by the car. His wife saw him just after he was brought to the hospital.

The guardrail that wrapped around Wayne Blanchard and ripped him open after it was hit by a drunk driver.

“When I went into the room. He was conscious. They had put his face back on and they put a bandage to cover it so I couldn't see it was detached,” said Angela. “He held up his hands like this. His skin was like like a flap. It is called degloving, where all the skin comes off. But the bones weren't where they were supposed to be."

Wayne had cuts all over his body. His arms, hands, ribs, legs and even toes were all broken. He points out the scar on his body and it is hard to find a place that wasn't injured.

Wayne Blanchard

"This is what a car does to you when it doesn't stop,” said Wayne.

The courts determined the man who hit Wayne, Tony Perales, was drunk and on drugs as he drove nearly 100 miles per hour on a revoked license. Perales is now serving a 25-year prison sentence. Wayne and his family say they are living on their own.

Wayne Blanchard working as a Walworth County Sheriff Deputy before his crash.

"He misses helping people,” said Angela.

“I think it would have been easier had I been shot. I truly do. Recovery would have been rough,” said Wayne.

“This is pretty rough,” said Angela.

Crash scene on Rt. 120 near Kniep Road in Walworth County.

Wayne has undergone 46 surgeries so far. In January, he has at least two more as doctors try again to reconstruct his nose. They are still working on fixing his hands. But he says the mental pain is just as bad.

“I was sick of the pain I was in. I was sick of what it had done to Angela, our parents, our children, our grandchildren,” said Wayne.

Wayne Blanchard show the scar on his hand where the skin was reattached.

Wayne says he was lucky he was already seeing a psychiatrist at the VA Hospital and had been before the crash. So he was able to get help for his depression once he talked to his doctor about it. Though he says it took a while before he was able to admit just how much mental pain he was in.

Wayne Blanchard and his wife Angela Blanchard.

"To admit to myself, I'm struggling, it's OK,” said Wayne.

"We're in it together,” said Angela.

Both Wayne and his wife say they want people to know how serious the mental struggle has been, especially for victims living with long-term pain, and that help is out there.

Wayne Blanchard turns to show the scar on his head where it was cut open.

If you or someone you know needs help, 988 is the three-digit number that connects you to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. It offers all types of mental health help and connects you to a counselor to talk to for free.

Comments / 4

Tammara Wilber
3d ago

You, your wife, and family are in my thoughts and prayers ❣️❣️

Reply
11
James Bettis
3d ago

God Bless you and your family. Thank you for uour service.

Reply
11
