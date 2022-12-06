ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Third-grade retention levels double year-over-year

By Bruce Walker
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtZPz_0jZcXPX500
Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – Only one out of 10 third-grade students deemed eligible for grade retention were held back last year, according to research released Tuesday by the Michigan State University Education Policy Innovation Collaborative and conducted on behalf of the Michigan Department of Education.

The EPIC report notes 548 third graders were retained last year, double the number from the previous year prior. All told, 5,648 students third-grade pupils were at or below 1,252 points on the M-STEP English Language Arts portion of the M-STEP level to trigger the retention component of a Read Before Grade Three Law.

RBGT was passed in 2016, but the retention component didn’t become effective until the 2020-21 school year. Student M-STEP test scores at or below 1,252 points may only advance to fourth-grade under a good-cause exemption, which includes students with fewer than three years of English language instruction; students with disabilities; students previously retained who have received two or more years of reading skill intervention; students new to the district thereby not provided with an individualized improvement plan; students proficient in other subject areas; or students provided exemptions as requested by parents or guardians as long as the school superintendent agrees to sign the waiver.

Student who did not take the M-STEP also cannot be retained.

“While we do not know why districts chose to retain more eligible students in 2021-22 than the year prior, it may be that administrators, educators, and parents or guardians were hesitant to retain students in 2020-21 as a result of their performance during the COVID-19 pandemic,” EPIC researchers stated. “While the low rates of retention in 2021-22 suggest a continued hesitancy to retain students who scored below a 1252 on the ELA M-STEP in 2021-22, it may be that the relatively higher rates of retention in that year are due to the return towards ‘normalcy’ in the 2021-22 school year.”

The report also identifies racial disparities in those students advanced to fourth grade and retained in the third grade.

“While districts promoted the vast majority of retention-eligible students in 2021-22, there were substantial disparities in districts’ reported retention decisions by student and district subgroups,” the authors report, and continue: “[D]istricts retained retention-eligible Black students (13.6%) at higher rates than students of any other race or ethnicity in 2021-22. Whereas white and Latino students experienced only marginal increases in retention rates between years, Black students experienced substantial increases relative to 2020-21. As such, disparities in retention rates between Black and white or Latino students grew larger between 2020-21 and 2021-22. For instance, in 2020-21, districts were twice as likely to retain Black students than white students, whereas, in 2021-22, districts were 2.4 times as likely to retain Black than white students.”

The report also notes disparities between students from economically disadvantaged homes and wealthier homes.

“As we saw in 2020-21, districts were less likely to retain students with disabilities and English learners than students not in these groups. This is consistent with the good cause exemptions available to these groups. However, both students with disabilities and English learners experienced increased retention rates in 2021-22 relative to 2020-21,” the authors wrote.

Schools that waited longer to return to in-person learning also experienced greater numbers of students scoring at or beneath 1,252 points on the M-STEP.

“Remote districts also experienced the largest gains in their retention rates, increasing from 7.6% in 2020-21 to 11.7% in 2021-22 (a 54% increase),” according to the report. “In contrast, hybrid districts retained a marginally smaller proportion of their retention-eligible students, and in-person districts retained only 2.6 percentage points (43%) more students in 2021-22 than in the year prior.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Virginia will enter next session with money surplus

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will enter their next regular session in January as the state continues to record budget surpluses. The commonwealth finished the last fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $2 billion and the state revenue collections continue to exceed expectations. Some economists are warning against using the excess money to increase spending during the legislative session.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Cox proposes income tax cuts, more money for Utah teachers

(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is asking lawmakers to reduce the state's income tax rate and give every teacher in the state an additional $6,000. The increase in compensation for teachers includes $4,600 in pay, with the rest going to benefits, Cox said Thursday. The pay raises will cost the state $200.7 million.
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

Study group recommends extension on Alabama’s economic incentive programs

(The Center Square) – A pair of Alabama economic development programs could be extended by five years if a recent series of recommendations from a study group carries through in the upcoming legislative session that kicks off next month. The Joint Legislative Study Commission on Economic Development Incentives held its final meeting Monday, wrapping up a months-long series of reviews on the performance of two existing programs: the Growing Alabama Act and the Alabama Jobs Act. ...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Proposed legislation would expand Tennessee school ESA program

(The Center Square) — A school voucher pilot program that began this school year in Davidson and Shelby counties could be expanded if new proposed legislation becomes law. Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, has proposed Senate Bill 12 to expand the program to any school district, called a Local Education Agency, with more than five schools that was identified as being in the bottom 10% of schools in performance in 2017 and then was also identified as a priority school in the 2015, 2018 and 2021...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Colorado appropriating over $6,300 per capita in 2023

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s total appropriations have increased 28% per capita over the last two decades, a new report analyzing the state's budgets found. The state appropriated $6,333 per Coloradan in fiscal year 2023, up from $4,955 20 years ago, according to the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank. “Over the last twenty years, we have seen a 28% increase in spending per Coloradan after adjusting for inflation,”...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Search warrant policy changes; higher gas taxes, minimum wage next year

Starting Jan. 1, more than 190 new laws are set to take effect. Among them is the controversial end of cash bail from the SAFE-T Act. The state's motor fuel tax will increase by about 3.2 cents a gallon. A second increase will kick in six months later. The state's minimum wage also increases to $13 per hour. Other measures include impacts on education, health care and even hunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
Recycling Today

Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation

During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Minnesota in 2020 had fifth highest cigarette smuggling rate

(The Center Square) – Minnesota is among the state's hardest hit by cigarette smuggling. A new study released by The Tax Foundation this week reports high tax rates on cigarettes induce smuggling of tobacco products from low-tax states or foreign sources into high-tax states. “States and municipalities have spent millions to combat cigarette smuggling. Recent policy responses include greater law enforcement activity on interstate roads, differential tax rates near low-tax...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia gets $67 million for health infrastructure

(The Center Square) – Virginia received about $67.5 million in public health infrastructure funding through a federal grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The grant funding, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will span over five years to bolster the public health workforce, modernize data infrastructure and improve organizational systems, according to the governor’s office. The Virginia Department of Health will coordinate the grant to determine where the money goes. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Pork producers celebrate 1 million-pound milestone in donations to Illinois food banks

(The Center Square) – Illinois pork producers and food banks are gearing up to celebrate a huge milestone. One million pounds is a lot of ground pork. On Dec. 13, Pork Power, a pork donation program run by the Illinois Pork Producers Association, will celebrate hitting the monumental milestone of 1 million pounds of pork given away to local food banks since the program began in 2008. “Illinois pig farmers...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling

(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that due to Illinois' high sales taxes on tobacco, many residents have been smuggling in the product from other states. Illinois had...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Virginia unemployment fund back to pre-pandemic levels

(The Center Square) – The Virginia unemployment insurance trust fund has returned to its pre-pandemic funding levels this month, according to a news release from the Virginia Employment Commission. After unemployment hikes drained the fund during the pandemic, lawmakers allocated more than a billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy