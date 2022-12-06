The class action suit alleges that MoonPay and Guy Oseary worked with Yuga Labs to covertly pay celebrities to boost the popular NFT project. A class action lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that a slew of celebrities—including Justin Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, and Paris Hilton—violated state and federal laws when they promoted Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs while failing to disclose their financial relationships to Yuga Labs.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO