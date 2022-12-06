Randall Emmett Reveals He's No Longer A Cast Member On Vanderpump Rules

Against all odds, the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules actually is shaping up to be entertaining TV . Sure, it probably won’t be anything like the good old days of Stassi Schroeder smacking Kristen Doute in the face for sleeping with Jax Taylor , but that was like catching lightning in a bottle . A major source of drama next season will be the divorce of the Bubbas. Katie Maloney has moved on from Tom Schwartz , but that doesn’t mean the tension between them will ever completely dissipate.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lala Kent’s dusty ex-fiance Randall Emmett will not be appearing on VPR next year, according to People . Wow, are we really shocked? It’s not like he was ever a character that was THAT important to the plot of the show. Is anyone going to miss Randall trying to make pickleball happen on TV? Not me, that’s without question.

Rand revealed the so-called news in an interview with The Sun, and he reiterated that he never wanted to be on Bravo in the first place. Another piece of “breaking news” that was completely unnecessary. We all remember those YEARS that Lala wasn’t even allowed to utter Randall’s name on the show. Obviously, Randall was pulled to the other side of the cameras kicking and screaming. It ultimately resulted in his bad behaviors being exposed in public thanks to those of us nosey fans. What a clown.

Randall hinted that he’s friends with a few Pump Rules co-stars. “I respect the success of Vanderpump and I really wish all the people on that show [success],” he said. Whoever those brave souls are, they clearly have no fear when it comes to the wrath of Lauren from Utah . She’s obviously traumatized by her relationship with her baby daddy and isn’t afraid to let everyone know it. In true Lala fashion, she’s doing it in the pettiest way she possibly can , and who can blame her? Lala is just doing charity work by warning other women to stay clear of Randall and his web of (alleged) debauchery. Any VPR fan knows that when it comes to delivery, that isn’t one of Lala’s strong suits.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED TO HEAR THAT RANDALL IS NO LONGER FILMING VPR? ARE YOU SAD TO SEE RANDALL LEAVE THE SHOW?

[Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]

