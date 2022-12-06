ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Randall Emmett Reveals He’s No Longer A Cast Member On Vanderpump Rules

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12c9Pm_0jZcXFx300
Randall Emmett Reveals He's No Longer A Cast Member On Vanderpump Rules

Against all odds, the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules actually is shaping up to be entertaining TV . Sure, it probably won’t be anything like the good old days of Stassi Schroeder smacking Kristen Doute in the face for sleeping with Jax Taylor , but that was like catching lightning in a bottle . A major source of drama next season will be the divorce of the Bubbas. Katie Maloney has moved on from Tom Schwartz , but that doesn’t mean the tension between them will ever completely dissipate.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lala Kent’s dusty ex-fiance Randall Emmett will not be appearing on VPR next year, according to People . Wow, are we really shocked? It’s not like he was ever a character that was THAT important to the plot of the show. Is anyone going to miss Randall trying to make pickleball happen on TV? Not me, that’s without question.

Rand revealed the so-called news in an interview with The Sun, and he reiterated that he never wanted to be on Bravo in the first place. Another piece of “breaking news” that was completely unnecessary. We all remember those YEARS that Lala wasn’t even allowed to utter Randall’s name on the show. Obviously, Randall was pulled to the other side of the cameras kicking and screaming. It ultimately resulted in his bad behaviors being exposed in public thanks to those of us nosey fans. What a clown.

Randall hinted that he’s friends with a few Pump Rules co-stars. “I respect the success of Vanderpump and I really wish all the people on that show [success],” he said. Whoever those brave souls are, they clearly have no fear when it comes to the wrath of Lauren from Utah . She’s obviously traumatized by her relationship with her baby daddy and isn’t afraid to let everyone know it. In true Lala fashion, she’s doing it in the pettiest way she possibly can , and who can blame her? Lala is just doing charity work by warning other women to stay clear of Randall and his web of (alleged) debauchery. Any VPR fan knows that when it comes to delivery, that isn’t one of Lala’s strong suits.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED TO HEAR THAT RANDALL IS NO LONGER FILMING VPR? ARE YOU SAD TO SEE RANDALL LEAVE THE SHOW?

[Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]

The post Randall Emmett Reveals He’s No Longer A Cast Member On Vanderpump Rules appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Says Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards Can Move Past Their Issues

It looks like everything may be love between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards after Teddi Mellencamp’s latest revelation on Watch What Happens Live. Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may remember the pair of friends feuding with each other during season 9, Vanderpump’s last season on RHOBH, over “puppy-gate.” It’s literally way too […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards Can Move Past Their Issues appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Responds To Ramona Singer’s Exit From The Real Housewives Of New York City

Welp, it’s been official for some time now, but we can officially say goodbye to Ramona Singer on the Real Housewives of New York City. Andy Cohen, an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, spoke with Us Weekly and dished on Ramona’s exit from the show. When asked if it’s sad that such a […] The post Andy Cohen Responds To Ramona Singer’s Exit From The Real Housewives Of New York City appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Mia Thornton Reveals Whether She Is Leaving The Real Housewives Of Potomac

The Real Housewives of Potomac has been on fire lately. To be fair, all seven seasons from our favorite DMV ladies have delivered, but this season… is something different. The shifting dynamics between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant and the continuing feud between Mia Thornton and Dr. Wendy Osefo have just made for such great […] The post Mia Thornton Reveals Whether She Is Leaving The Real Housewives Of Potomac appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Speaks Out About Feud With 50 Cent Amid Split With Randall Emmett; Says “We’re All Good”

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s breakup with her former fiancé and baby daddy Randall Emmett is one of the messiest in Bravo history. Lala has dragged Randall over and over, even claiming, “He can’t take a breath without telling a lie.” Randall and Lala communicate about their daughter, Ocean, through a parenting app. That’s it. Randall […] The post Lala Kent Speaks Out About Feud With 50 Cent Amid Split With Randall Emmett; Says “We’re All Good” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Still Coming For Kathy Hilton Amid RHOBH Drama

Don’t forget — she’s the LeBron James of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the Real Housewives franchise as a whole, so she knows what she’s doing. That’s why Lisa Rinna is continuing to come for Kathy Hilton. Am I over it? A little bit. Does it keep me on the edge of my […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Still Coming For Kathy Hilton Amid RHOBH Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Potomac Fans Slammed Robyn Dixon After She Clashed With Wendy Osefo

Real Housewives of Potomac is one of my favorite franchises. This season, Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon are fighting again. And Mia Thornton is in the middle of the drama. In February 2022, Mia shared via Instagram that she needed to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center for testing. “I’ve been in and out of […] The post Real Housewives Of Potomac Fans Slammed Robyn Dixon After She Clashed With Wendy Osefo appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Calls Luis Ruelas “Confusing” After He Calls Joe Gorga A “Good Human Being”

Listen, I’ve already said it… this drama between Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga vs Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas has got to be one of the most intense Bravo feuds we’ve seen in a while. The stories that broke about them when they were still filming were so intense, and clearly true, that the Real […] The post Melissa Gorga Calls Luis Ruelas “Confusing” After He Calls Joe Gorga A “Good Human Being” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes And Kandi Burruss Make Amends At Porsha Williams’ Wedding

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and “OG” NeNe Leakes have a complicated history. They butted heads from the beginning. In 2020, NeNe’s jealousy exploded in an Instagram Live rant directed at an unnamed RHOA co-star. In the video, NeNe stated, “I think my not having a show is due to certain people not […] The post NeNe Leakes And Kandi Burruss Make Amends At Porsha Williams’ Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Radio Host Slams Teresa Giudice As The “Rudest Guest” He’s Ever Interviewed

The last few seasons of the Real Housewives of New Jersey for Teresa Giudice have been all about love, love, love. And now that the Jersey OG is officially married and inside her love bubble with Luis Ruelas, she’s not letting anyone break her soul. Page Six reported that Boston radio host Billy Costa slammed […] The post Radio Host Slams Teresa Giudice As The “Rudest Guest” He’s Ever Interviewed appeared first on Reality Tea.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reality Tea

Yolanda Foster Says That Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Is Her Mother Reincarnated

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid dealt with a debilitating diagnosis of Lyme disease during her time on the show. I’m sure her medical struggles weren’t helped by co-star Lisa Rinna alleging that instead of Lyme disease, Yolanda was suffering from Munchhausen syndrome. Oof. Not surprisingly, Yolanda sympathized with Friend of the […] The post Yolanda Foster Says That Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Is Her Mother Reincarnated appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Raquel Leviss And Scheana Shay For Posting Images From Cast Photo Shoot

Social media has benefited no community greater than reality TV fans. Instead of having your favorite cast disappearing between seasons, we get all the daily drama. Instant gratification included. So after a few slow weeks from the Vanderpump Rules cast, a little S0-Cal conflict was in order.  And after all the recent cast breakups, including Tom […] The post Lala Kent Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Raquel Leviss And Scheana Shay For Posting Images From Cast Photo Shoot appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Dishes On Why Bethenny Frankel Returning To The Real Housewives Wouldn’t “Make Sense”

Andy Cohen is dishing more and more about the Housewives these days, and now, he’s sharing why Bethenny Frankel’s return to the Real Housewives of New York City wouldn’t make sense. At least not right now. Andy noted that the RHONY  OG “isn’t friends with any of the women anymore,” per US Weekly. “The great thing […] The post Andy Cohen Dishes On Why Bethenny Frankel Returning To The Real Housewives Wouldn’t “Make Sense” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Responds To Kathy Hilton Saying She Won’t Film RHOBH If Lisa Rinna And Erika Jayne Return

I think it’s safe to say that most of the Bravoverse are happy that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is finally over. This season was intense, so heated, and so painfully tough to get through. Not only were fans watching the continuation of Erika Jayne’s messy divorce from Tom Girardi, but this season also […] The post Andy Cohen Responds To Kathy Hilton Saying She Won’t Film RHOBH If Lisa Rinna And Erika Jayne Return appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says That She Is “Pals” With Andy Cohen Amid Feud About Housewives Rewatch Podcast

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has been vocal about her desire to distance herself from the franchise that made her a household name. She quit the show in 2019. Since then, Bethenny claimed that RHONY was “not where I wanted to be, and it affected other areas of my life just in […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says That She Is “Pals” With Andy Cohen Amid Feud About Housewives Rewatch Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Finally Speaks Out About Lizzy Savetsky’s Shocking Exit From RHONY

The Bravo boss is finally speaking out about Lizzy Savetsky’s unexpected exit from the newly rebooted Real Housewives of New York. After several months of waiting, Andy Cohen announced the new cast while at BravoCon 2022 — adding that this group of “real” friends will now carry the RHONY torch into a new era. Filming […] The post Andy Cohen Finally Speaks Out About Lizzy Savetsky’s Shocking Exit From RHONY appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK STATE
Reality Tea

Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen Why She Stopped Watching The Real Housewives

Buckle up — this is going to be good. Royal Meghan Markle is getting real with Andy Cohen about why she stopped watching the Real Housewives franchise. The Duchess of Sussex opened up on the finale of her podcast, Archetypes, about what led the former actor to no longer be part of the Bravo fandom. […] The post Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen Why She Stopped Watching The Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Finalize Divorce, But Legal Documents Mistakenly Accuse Him Of Cheating

Life is a runway, and Cynthia Bailey is ready to walk it alone…again. According to E! News, the 55-year-old model, actress, and former star of Real Housewives of Atlanta just finalized her divorce from 52-year-old Mike Hill. It’s a bummer of an ending to what we thought would be Cynthia’s big fairytale, and to add another […] The post Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Finalize Divorce, But Legal Documents Mistakenly Accuse Him Of Cheating appeared first on Reality Tea.
GEORGIA STATE
Reality Tea

Val Chmerkovskiy Talks About Competing With Partner Gabby Windey On Dancing With The Stars; Says “She Definitely Had Something Special About Her”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was challenging for pro Val Chmerkovskiy and his partner, Gabby Windey. Val tested positive for Covid-19 and couldn’t compete in the Halloween show. DWTS pro Alan Bersten stepped in to dance with Gabby. The duo scored 38/40 for their vampire-themed Argentine Tango. While Gabby initially found love with […] The post Val Chmerkovskiy Talks About Competing With Partner Gabby Windey On Dancing With The Stars; Says “She Definitely Had Something Special About Her” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Mauricio Umansky Gives An Update On Where Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Stand Today

The drama that went down between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton on season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was no joke. And the reunion was even more intense. Although we saw Kyle and Kathy somewhat work out their differences, it sounds like the two are actually still in a rocky place. […] The post Mauricio Umansky Gives An Update On Where Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Stand Today appeared first on Reality Tea.
COLORADO STATE
Reality Tea

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She Would Never Let Her Kids Watch Jersey Shore

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi opens up about whether she’d want her children watching her on Jersey Shore. The reality star, known for her over-the-top personality on the MTV series, seems to want to shield her children from her past before she was a mother. In an interview with People, the 34-year-old shared her thoughts and noted […] The post Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She Would Never Let Her Kids Watch Jersey Shore appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy