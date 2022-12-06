ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lawmakers seek wildlife, National Park protections amid visitor surge

By Alexandra Limon
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRl3J_0jZcX9jw00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Members of Congress held a hearing on overcrowding at national parks around the country, a problem impacting both visitors and the parks.

The national park system is struggling to both protect the parks and manage a surge of pandemic visitors.

“Some parks like Yosemite are national attractions, for parks like that overcrowding must be actively managed,” Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) said.

Members of Congress, including Porter and Utah Democrat Blake Moore, are concerned about how crowd management will impact future access.

“Can you expand a little bit on the potential of Zion National Park opening up new trails? Are you supportive of this have you worked on anything on this regard?” Rep. Moore asked during the hearing.

Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh responded, “we have opened some new trails and we have some plans in addition.”

Lawmakers also want to ensure the landscapes and wildlife people are flocking to see remain protected.

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse asked about the plans for implementing more reservation systems in 2023, which has been used as a pilot in a variety of different national parks.

“It’s not one-size-fits-all, we do need to understand how these particular situations in different parks manifest themselves,” Bradybaugh said.

Officials also say the National Park System has not always had the resources it needs to address these problems but hopes that changes after a 22% increase in their budget from 2021’s infrastructure law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 3 Largest Landowners in New Mexico

New Mexico is a big state. It’s the fifth-largest in the nation. With over 77 million acres of land, there’s plenty of room for people and nature to coexist. From the wide open spaces of the desert to the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains, New Mexico has something to offer everyone. There’s so much private land, too, with nearly 50 acres for every person in the state. But who owns the most land?
COLORADO STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police records detail violent 2016 incident involving former Virginia officer in cross-country murder investigation

A recently released police report on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper Austin Lee Edwards -- the man accused of murdering a family in California the day after Thanksgiving before turning the gun on himself in a shootout with local authorities -- has raised new questions about how the 28-year-old was able to go through the hiring process with not one, but two law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy