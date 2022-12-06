ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Anatomy of a Biden deal: Hudson West III

After Joe Biden left the Vice President’s office in 2017, his family was looking to deal and found willing partners in the form of Ye Jianming, boss of the Chinese energy company CEFC. The business magnate has long been interested in developing high-level connections in the United States and chatted up with Hunter Biden at a dinner in Miami in May 2017. The two discussed a $40 million joint venture to produce liquified natural gas in Louisiana, according to a 2019 report in the New Yorker. The deal went nowhere, but the relationship continued. Ye even sent a 3-carat diamond...
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

Biden’s focus on semiautomatic weapons is ignorance manifest

The hallmark of the Joe Biden presidency is ignorance, the hallmark of the gun-policy debate is ignorance, and so when President Biden weighs in on firearms — as with his recent insistence that the United States should categorically prohibit semiautomatic weapons — the result is ignorance squared. President Biden has been in public office as long as I have been alive, and he was elected to the Senate in 1972, when the violent-crime rate in the United States was on its way toward quadrupling from its relatively modest 1960 level to its ghastly peak in 1991. You would think that Biden...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy