Reports: Rangers land LHP Andrew Heaney on 2-year deal

 3 days ago

After reeling in right-handed ace Jacob deGrom, the Texas Rangers added left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney on a two-year deal, multiple reports said Tuesday.

The deal is worth $25 million with another $12 million available in incentives, according to ESPN.

Heaney, 31, spent 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA over 16 games (14 starts). He missed most of the first half of the season due to two stints on the injured list, as he dealt with left shoulder inflammation.

In nine MLB seasons spent with the Miami Marlins (2014), Los Angeles Angels (2015-21), New York Yankees (2021) and Dodgers, Heaney has a career 4.56 ERA and a 36-42 record across 137 appearances, including 126 starts. He has tossed 760 strikeouts against 198 walks and allowed 128 home runs in 707 innings.

Texas committed a guaranteed $185 million over five years to sign deGrom, considered the best pitcher in free agency this winter and the most dangerous pitcher in baseball when healthy.

–Field Level Media

