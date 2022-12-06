Read full article on original website
Wolf orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen firefighters
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex and all commonwealth facilities to honor three firefighters killed in the line of duty this week. Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris of the New Tripoli Fire Department died...
After big battles, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf leaves office with few regrets, no grudges
As Gov. Tom Wolf prepares to leave office, there is one thing that drove him into the governorship that awaits him when he gets home: his beloved 2006 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep, a stick shift, of course, that Wolf’s daughters joke he bought during his midlife crisis, starred in his first gubernatorial campaign ad in 2014 and helped him become a household name.
Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA
Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
Rep. Austin Davis resigns from Pennsylvania House to prepare for lieutenant governor role
State Rep. Austin Davis is resigning his seat in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives effective immediately to focus on his new role as the state’s lieutenant governor and assist in the transition to the administration of Gov. Josh Shapiro. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to...
Rep. Austin Davis resigns from PA House to focus on new role as next Lt. Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — In a letter to his colleagues on Wednesday morning, state Rep. Austin Davis, D-Allegheny, announced that he is resigning his seat in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives effective immediately, so that he can focus on his new role as the state’s lieutenant governor and assist in the transition to the administration of Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Cumberland Co. judge rejects petition seeking vote recount
An effort to force a recount of votes from a Lower Mifflin Township polling place has been rejected by a Cumberland County judge. On Nov. 18, township residents James Miscovich, Lester Neidigh and Kenneth Fischer filed the petition for a recount of votes cast at the northwestern Cumberland County polling place in the Nov. 8 election. President Judge Edward Guido dismissed it on Wednesday.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf offers advice for incoming governor, discusses future plans
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wraps up his eight years in office in January. News 8's Tom Lehman talked with him about the state of politics, his advice for the incoming governor and what he hopes people will say about his time as leader of the state.
Democrats do not have majority control of Pa. House, legislative service agency opines
Pennsylvania House Democrats’ claim to holding the majority of seats in the 203-member chamber in the ongoing power struggle under way in the narrowly divided chamber has been rejected by a legislative legal body and may be headed to court for resolution. According to a legal opinion from the...
Ceremony honoring DUI victims adds 50 names
In 2021 fatal alcohol-related crashes increased to 311 from 293 in 2021. So, the Pennsylvania DUI Association held a "Remembrance Ceremony" to remember the victims of impaired driving crashes. The ceremony at the DUI Memorial Garden started off with a reading of the names of DUI victims. Almost 100 people...
McClinton becomes PA House majority leader, special elections date set for vacant seats
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — State Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-Phila./Delaware, was sworn in on Wednesday for the 2023/24 legislative session. As House majority leader, McClinton becomes the House’s presiding officer. She is the first woman in Pennsylvania history to serve in that role. “Pennsylvanians cast their ballots in...
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Governor and First Lady Wolf welcome the holidays
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf ushered in the 2022 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony. “Each year, this ceremony reminds me of the common bonds we share across humanity,” Gov. Wolf said. “During this holiday season, let us celebrate and strengthen […]
Boil-water advisory in place for Lancaster County borough after contaminants are found
STRASBURG, Pa. — A boil-water advisory is expected to remain in place for days for Strasburg Borough in Lancaster County. Testing found natural contaminants at one of the borough's six water sources. Residents are asked to boil water for one minute, then let it cool before using it. The...
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Midstate dairy farms to participate in Calving Corner at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata, and Franklin/Adams counties will be a part of the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Calving Corner is an exhibit at the PA Farm Show where visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. The exhibit will take […]
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
