Oklahoma City, OK

blackchronicle.com

Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Confirm 1 Dead in Fatal NW OKC Wreck

Oklahoma City Police have confirmed one person has died after a wreck that happened at around 8 p.m. Monday near North Peniel Avenue and Northwest 63rd Street. Officers said they believe two vehicles were racing on westbound Northwest 63rd Street when the vehicle in the left lane struck with the vehicle in the right.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Investigation underway after incident on Yukon Public Schools bus

YUKON, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a reported incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on a Yukon school bus. Yukon police said the incident involved two students while on the way home from school. The students were released to their families pending further investigation. School personnel and police were at...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH

(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
STILLWATER, OK
chickashatoday.com

Three lose lives in head-on collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30.  The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County.  A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Family loses home in overnight fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — A family lost their home after a house caught fire overnight in Choctaw. The fire sparked at a home near Reno Avenue and Choctaw Road. Authorities told KOCO 5 that smoke and fire poured from the roof and people were running out of the home when firefighters arrived.
CHOCTAW, OK
okcfox.com

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK
news9.com

Woman Speaks Out After Fire Destroys NW Oklahoma City Townhome

A fire destroyed several condos early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, and it caused more than a million dollars in damage. The heavy fire blazed through at least eight units turning years of memories into charred remains. “They did go in and look for some things for me. They...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Three killed in Monday fire at CE Page Airport

Oklahoma City Fire Department late Monday reported a fire on the property of Clarence E. Page Airport at NW 23rd and Cimarron Road. That blaze involved a small plane and reported subsequent grass fire. OKCFD confirmed first responders located three fatalities on site. The fire has been extinguished as of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

