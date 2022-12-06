ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake held for Yonkers police sergeant killed by unlicensed driver

By Kala Rama
YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A wake for 53-year-old Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino was held on Tuesday.

He was just nine months away from retirement when he was killed while on duty in his unmarked cruiser on Dec. 1. He is the first Yonkers police officer to be killed in the line of duty in 40 years.

An unlicensed 16-year-old lost control of their car, according to police. Dash cam video released by the Yonkers Police Department shows a blue BMW crossing the double yellow line on Tuckahoe Road near Sprain Brook Parkway. When the driver lost control, the BMW slammed into Gualdino’s car and a Bee-line bus.

On Tuesday, the American flag cascaded over Park Avenue near the Whelan and Ball funeral home as the community came together to mourn the 24-year police veteran.

“He was loved by everyone, not just the men and women he worked with, but the people he swore to serve and protect. You can send him to any group. Head of a very elite group, our traffic unit,” Mayor Mike Spano said.

The mayor told PIX11 News that while Yonkers is the third largest city in New York, all 600 sworn officers are close-knit.

Sgt. Gauldino is survived by his wife and two children.

