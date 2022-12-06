Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Waco officers arrest teen for smuggling of persons
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old from Irving has been arrested in south Waco and is being held on a charge of smuggling of persons. Bertin Lopez-Jimenez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday following his arrest. Waco Police Department spokesman Bryton Johnson said that about 9:30 a.m....
Waco Police: Teen facing charges after 4 individuals being smuggled discovered
A 17-year-old is facing charges after Waco police discovered four individuals that were smuggled across the U.S.- Mexico border during a traffic stop.
Killeen police searching for person of interest in burglaries
Killeen police are searching for a person of interest in various business burglaries on Rancier Avenue and North Fort Hood Street.
fox7austin.com
Thorndale man shoots at deputy attempting to pull him over, officials say
THORNDALE, Texas - A Thorndale man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Milam County Sheriff's deputy attempting a traffic stop, officials say. MCSO says a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop south of Thorndale near Griffith Lane, but immediately, his patrol vehicle was shot at from inside the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.
One Year Later: Where Is The Killeen, Texas Mall Shooting Suspect?
(Killeen, Texas) - On December 7th, 2021, an unknown person entered the Killeen Mall and proceeded to shoot another man inside the Finish Line store. A story from KXXV details the moments before and after the shooting. One young individual even closed the gate in one store to help keep...
KWTX
Killeen police identify woman struck, killed by vehicle
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Tatiana Monae Mathis, 23, as the woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday, Dec. 5. The woman was reportedly crossing the 100 block of W Elms Road at about 7:20 p.m. when she was struck. The preliminary investigation revealed...
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: 8 whiskey bottles found after crash near Tradinghouse Lake
After McLennan County deputies found eight empty whiskey bottles and an open container in a vehicle involved in a one-car crash, the driver — also accused of spitting on and threatening deputies during her arrest — is out on $17,000 bail, according to court documents. The arresting Texas...
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. The victim has been identified as Tatiana Monae Mathis. Police said that officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Elms Rd. around...
Final TDCJ report details what went wrong to allow convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez to escape
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has released its findings into the escape of Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted murderer who investigators say killed a man and his four grandsons in Centerville while on the run earlier this year. As a result of the investigation, TDCJ took...
2 taken into custody after east Austin SWAT situation
Two people were taken into custody in connection with a SWAT situation at an apartment complex off Airport Boulevard.
KWTX
Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
KWTX
Man who strangled nephew in Waco ordered back to secure mental facility after violations at group home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Gainesville man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2009 strangulation death of his nephew in Waco was ordered returned to a secure mental facility Wednesday, five months after he was transferred to a group home in Seguin. Judge Thomas West, of Waco’s...
KWTX
Driver suffering medical episode killed in collision with construction vehicle in Copperas Cove, police say
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday identified Ali Hussein Ibrahim, 34, of Kempner, Texas, as the driver killed in a collision with a construction vehicle in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190. Police officers learned Hussain’s vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the highway...
CBS Austin
Austin mom of 14-year-old pedestrian killed on MoPac now charged with murder
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin mom is now facing child endangerment and murder charges after her daughter was hit and killed by a pick-up truck on MoPac last year. According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Nov. 24, 2021, 50-year-old Tenby Claire Turner called the police because her 14-year-old daughter was missing.
fox44news.com
Driver dies after wrong-way in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Copperas Cove. Police say Ali Hussein Ibrahim of Kempner, Texas crashed into a construction vehicle while driving the wrong way in the 1800 block of East Business Highway just after 7 p.m. Officers went to the scene after getting a call about a reckless driver.
KWTX
Proposition A has left many confused on what’s allowed; This clears it up
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Now that Proposition A is law, in Killeen, it’s important to know what’s acceptable and what’s not when it comes to possession of marijuana. Killeen citizens voted during the November 8 election and the results were largely in favor of Prop A. The...
Temple Police looking for two suspects in Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft at a Walmart in Temple. According to police, the theft occurred at a Temple Walmart on Dec. 6. It was not specified which Walmart the theft occurred at. The department is asking...
Williamson County settles lawsuit filed by woman who claimed assault by former deputy
The lawsuit stems back to an incident on Sept. 21, 2019, when former WilCo deputy Lorenzo Hernandez responded to the apartment of the victim where her boyfriend was reportedly assaulting her.
fox7austin.com
Game room in North Austin robbed, police need help identifying suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help identifying three men suspected of armed robbery in a game room on North Lamar near Braker Lane. Investigators say three armed Hispanic men entered the North Austin game room around 11:45 p.m. on July 17, 2021 and demanded money while pointing their guns at several people.
Woman arrested again with new charges after deadly hit and run in Waco
WACO, Texas — Tanisha Crawford, 23, is facing charges for the death of 50-year-old Alexander Melendez, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco Police were called to N.16 Street and W. Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, police found Melendez who had been hit while trying to cross the street in a wheelchair and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
