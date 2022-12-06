Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
WTHR
Zionsville artist brings comfort to grieving families
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — For D. Anne Jones, art has always been her passion. "Just the little hairs and things can make a big difference in the detail," said Jones as she touched up one of her portraits Wednesday inside the Zionsville COhatch. She loves how art can help heal.
Good News: Dasher's Light Show
INDIANAPOLIS — Someone once dubbed this "the most wonderful time of the year," and 13Sports director Dave Calabro met several people this week who probably agree. Looking for positive and uplifting stories, Dave visited Castleton Square Mall's Dasher's Light Show, speaking with several families who drove through the festive display.
Current Publishing
Carmel author’s book examines pivotal moments for business leaders
A new book by Andrea Butcher, host of the podcast “Being at Work” and CEO of Carmel-based HRD, a leadership development company, shares lessons from pivotal moments in the careers of business leaders. “The Power in the Pivot: Leadership Lessons from Being [at Work]to Take you from Chaos...
wrtv.com
Live Nation offering $199 Lawn Pass for Summer 2023 at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE — While it may be cold now, organizers at Ruoff Music Center are ready for warm summer nights and the sound of concerts filling the air. Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass for Summer 2023. For $199 plus a fee, you can attend 30+ shows in Noblesville. The pass includes guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access all summer long.
Current Publishing
Activity, kiddie pool upgrades planned at The Waterpark in Carmel
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is planning several renovations at The Waterpark in the coming years to keep pace with changing needs and technologies. “The Next Big Splash Plan” will guide redevelopment of The Waterpark, which operates during the summer at 1195 Central Park Dr. W., over the next 15 to 20 years. Major improvements are planned for the kiddie and activity pools and include expanding the number of cabanas available to rent. The cost for all improvements is estimated to be $8.6 million, and CCPR officials are working with Clay Township and the City of Carmel to identify potential funding sources.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Church donates toys to military families
During November, Cornerstone Lutheran Church collected toys for children of Indiana National Guard members. The toys were collected from the church’s Carmel campus Nov. 30 to be distributed to families in the Terre Haute area. Cornerstone Lutheran Church has campuses in Carmel, Fishers, Indianapolis and the Eagle Creek area. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
WANE-TV
Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74
(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
Current Publishing
Greater Lawrence Chamber to host donation event with Lawrence Fire Dept.
To support the Lawrence Fire Dept. Firefighters Family Assistance Program, the Greater Lawrence Chamber will hold a donation event Dec. 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Club at 6098 Fall Creek Rd. The After Hours: Holiday Celebration event will be hosted by the Rotary Clubs of...
wrtv.com
Local restaurant opens Gainbridge Fieldhouse location
INDIANAPOLIS — On the Club level at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Kara and Monique Hawkins are cooking up chicken wings, collard greens and fried cauliflower. "To do it with my family, there's nothing that compares to that," Kara said. The mother & daughter duo are the co-owners of Taste of Innova...
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022
Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list. OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022. While a hefty part of the list is scattered […]
Teens train dogs at Hamilton Co. Humane Society, gain sense of purpose
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A program in Hamilton County is supporting young people and animals in need in the community. “Paws and Think” is pairing adoptable dogs with at-risk teens identified through Hamilton County Youth Assistance. The teens help train the dogs, alleviate their stress and prepare them for their forever homes. “This program is […]
Sisters born in Korea searching for their triplet
INDIANAPOLIS — Vanessa Emerson and Jonessa Dobbs were born in South Korea in 1985 and put up for adoption shortly after. "What we believe is our parents were young, unmarried and in Korea, especially at that time, you don’t have kids when you’re unmarried," said Dobbs. "That’s just a no-no, so a lot of moms end up giving their kids up for adoption."
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Carmel competitor lays the hammer down at championships
Carmel resident Greg Pilling finished fifth in the Tucson Lightweight Championships Nov. 5 at the Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games in Arizona. Pilling, who threw the hammer as one of his throwing events, won the Lightweight National Championship in June and set two championship records. (Photo courtesy of Brennen Barrasso with Painted Hills Marketing)
Current Publishing
Barla Golf Academy to host open house
Barla Golf Academy is set to host an open house event on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Located at 14660 Herriman Blvd. Suite 600 in Noblesville, Barla Golf Academy has recently expanded its facility to over 4,000 square feet, including their four custom-built, pro-level simulator screens, each with the all new GCQuad Launch Monitors from Foresight Sports. The PGA-certified indoor training facility is opening its doors to the public for guests to tour the academy’s state-of-the-art facility and take a test drive to experience the facility’s game-changing training.
Current Publishing
Letter: Morning Sun move shows mayor will do what he wants
The recent Current in Carmel article about the movement of the Morning Sun sculpture is just another example of the mayor’s – and city council’s – disregard for the recommendations of those chosen to represent the citizenry of Carmel. As the article stated, the Carmel Public...
Current Publishing
Heart and Soul Clinic medical director receives award
The medical director at a free clinic in Westfield that provides medical and dental services to uninsured and underinsured people in Hamilton County was recently recognized for her service. Dr. Barbara Haehner received the Volunteerism Award from Serve Indiana, the service and volunteerism division of the Indiana Dept. of Workforce...
Current Publishing
TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business
An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
WISH-TV
Man survives Cumberland house fire thanks to neighborhood hero
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Charred wood is all that remains for most of a house on Regis Court in Cumberland following a fire on Tuesday. As the homeowner began cleaning up, they salvaged unburnt items that made it through the fire. He’s only able to start that process because...
Long John Silver’s Restaurant Permanently Closes - 45 Year Old Location Shutters
The Long John Silver's, A&W Kokomo location in Indiana is permanently closing. The restaurant located on Markland Avenue has closed after 45 years of business. Photo by(Mr. Blue MauMau/flickr)
