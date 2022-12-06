ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone

When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Browne retiring after 33 years with Great Bend Police

The Great Bend Police Department has recently been operating at one over their limit to be fully staffed. They’ll need that plus one as Corporal William Browne has announced his retirement. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Browne has been serving with the police department for 33 years,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

New county burn resolution on agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will consider a new burn resolution for the county at their meeting on Tuesday. According to agenda documents, the proposed resolution has been reviewed and edited by all of the fire chiefs in Reno County, the Kansas Forest Service, NRCS, Conservation District, District Attorney's Office, County Counselor and Emergency Management.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Plans finalizing for Great Bend’s new daycare center

Great Bend Economic Development continues to work with their board, architects and childcare consultants to finalize the planning for a new 4,500 square-foot daycare center. Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said their committee has gone to weekly meeting times and hope to send their plan adaptation to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for review by the end of this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission updates Animal Control Authority Agreement

Each year, the Barton County Commission and other governing entities pay to use the Golden Belt Humane Society as the Animal Control Authority in their jurisdiction. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman recently updated the county's agreement so it will come before the governing body for review annually. Commissioner Barb Esfeld, who also serves on the GBHS board, explained the change at Wednesday's meeting.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Water rates going up in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Payoff for Sports Arena in sight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The bonds for the Sports Arena are less than two years away from retirement, if the Hutchinson City Finance Director is able to keep to her plan. "We issued the bonds for this in two phases," Finance Director Angela Richard told Hutch Post in an email. "I am hoping to pay off $2,445,000 of the bonds in 2023, in addition to the normal payment. The bonds should be fully retired in mid-2024 and the sales tax should expire then."
HUTCHINSON, KS
kmuw.org

Wichita firefighters see largest pay increase in decades with new contract

After months of negotiations with the city, members of the Wichita firefighters union will see their largest pay increase in decades. The Wichita City Council approved the new three-year contract with the union, IAFF Local 135, on Tuesday. Previously, Wichita firefighters on a 24-hour schedule made more than $15 an...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Illnesses are forcing some schools around Kansas to close this week. School leaders are choosing to give an entire building or district a longer weekend in hopes of recovering and curbing absences. Some parents, like Chelsea Thompson, think schools should start enforcing masks. “I want everybody...
WICHITA, KS
mhshighlife.com

Let’s Light This Place Up!

Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
WICHITA, KS
