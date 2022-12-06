Read full article on original website
Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone
When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
🎤City Edition: City Administrator Kendal Francis
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis that aired Dec. 7, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
Browne retiring after 33 years with Great Bend Police
The Great Bend Police Department has recently been operating at one over their limit to be fully staffed. They’ll need that plus one as Corporal William Browne has announced his retirement. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Browne has been serving with the police department for 33 years,...
Students disciplined for offensive chants at Kan. high school game
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Administrators at Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement Friday about the investigation of alleged racial taunting during the Dec. 3 basketball game at Valley Center. Topeka High School Coach Geo Lyons said his team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts"...
New county burn resolution on agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will consider a new burn resolution for the county at their meeting on Tuesday. According to agenda documents, the proposed resolution has been reviewed and edited by all of the fire chiefs in Reno County, the Kansas Forest Service, NRCS, Conservation District, District Attorney's Office, County Counselor and Emergency Management.
Plans finalizing for Great Bend’s new daycare center
Great Bend Economic Development continues to work with their board, architects and childcare consultants to finalize the planning for a new 4,500 square-foot daycare center. Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said their committee has gone to weekly meeting times and hope to send their plan adaptation to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for review by the end of this week.
KWCH.com
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
Barton Commission updates Animal Control Authority Agreement
Each year, the Barton County Commission and other governing entities pay to use the Golden Belt Humane Society as the Animal Control Authority in their jurisdiction. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman recently updated the county's agreement so it will come before the governing body for review annually. Commissioner Barb Esfeld, who also serves on the GBHS board, explained the change at Wednesday's meeting.
Water rates going up in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
Payoff for Sports Arena in sight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The bonds for the Sports Arena are less than two years away from retirement, if the Hutchinson City Finance Director is able to keep to her plan. "We issued the bonds for this in two phases," Finance Director Angela Richard told Hutch Post in an email. "I am hoping to pay off $2,445,000 of the bonds in 2023, in addition to the normal payment. The bonds should be fully retired in mid-2024 and the sales tax should expire then."
City breaks ground on a new east Wichita police substation. Here’s where it will be
$9.2 million of the $10.6 million project is being paid for with federal COVID-19 relief money.
Great Bend training addresses access to lethal means of suicide
A veteran of the Armed Forces who suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and was at risk for suicide, wasn’t comfortable without immediate access to his firearm. He kept it on his nightstand while sleeping. With support from professionals, he was able to move the weapon three feet from the...
kmuw.org
Wichita firefighters see largest pay increase in decades with new contract
After months of negotiations with the city, members of the Wichita firefighters union will see their largest pay increase in decades. The Wichita City Council approved the new three-year contract with the union, IAFF Local 135, on Tuesday. Previously, Wichita firefighters on a 24-hour schedule made more than $15 an...
South Hutchinson day care provider coming up against federal regulations
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Post has received some new information related to the zoning case of a child care provider from South Hutchinson we attempted to write about earlier this week. It was our error in the original story to assume that this was chiefly a local zoning issue. It actually reaches back to decades old federal regulations.
KWCH.com
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Illnesses are forcing some schools around Kansas to close this week. School leaders are choosing to give an entire building or district a longer weekend in hopes of recovering and curbing absences. Some parents, like Chelsea Thompson, think schools should start enforcing masks. “I want everybody...
2 from Great Bend hospitalized after Pawnee Co. head-on crash
PAWNEE COUNTY–Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Friday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marissa S. Doctor, 15, Larned, was westbound on U.S. 56 just west of County Road J. The SUV crossed the center line and...
mhshighlife.com
Let’s Light This Place Up!
Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested.
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
Wichita is the only city in Kansas — and one of 19 nationwide — to receive this honor
The designation comes from the National Park Service.
