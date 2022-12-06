ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

LOOK: Braelon Allen trolls Michigan, announces where he will play next season

By Asher Low
 3 days ago
There were many rumors surrounding Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen’s future in Madison, and there was fair to reason to be concerned about his plans for next season.

Wisconsin’s coaching staff will look night and day from a year ago, with head coach Luke Fickell taking over in Madtown. The offensive staff will undergo a serious overhaul, starting quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring out of the program, and there is little certainty about what Wisconsin’s roster will look like next season.

Is Braelon Allen staying a Badger? After many rumors that included links to USC and Michigan in a potential transfer situation, Allen took matters into his own hands. Here is what he had to say:

Doesn't get much better than this source:

The scoop came from Braelon Allen himself

Allen had some fun with Michigan on Instagram:

Big news for the Badgers

More reactions from Wisconsin media:

