Detroit's Dante Moore wins Michigan AP D3-4 Player of Year
DETROIT (AP) — Dante Moore entered Detroit King High School with a bright future predicted and an offer from Michigan. He ended his high school career as a two-time champion.
Tennessee high school sports org votes to allow NIL deals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The rulemaking arm of Tennessee’s high school sports oversight organization has made a change that allows student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. A news release from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association says its legislative council voted for the change...
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of...
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues. Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction. Things look much different now. In August, Bullock and her family moved into their new home. It sits on the same site where their home of 26 years was wiped out. The holiday season tragedy killed 81 people across Kentucky and turned buildings into rubble. On Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will lead commemorative events.
East Idaho's highlands could receive several inches of snow from Friday storm
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert warning the public about the hazardous driving conditions being caused by the winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Friday morning. "Motorists are urged to use caution this morning when headed out on the roads and should be prepared for winter driving conditions," the weather service stated on Friday morning. "Slow down and allow for extra time when driving this morning." ...
Two winter storms heading for East Idaho
Two winter storms are forecast to bring more snow to East Idaho for the next several days. The first of the storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho early Friday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Friday night. The second storm, the more powerful of the two, is forecast to arrive Saturday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Tuesday. ...
Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it’s set to take effect. A federal judge in Portland will hear oral arguments Friday on whether Measure 114, which is scheduled to go into law Dec. 8, violates Americans’ constitutionally protected right to bear...
Sheriff: Gunfire by SC facility not linked to NC shooting
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they have found no evidence linking gunshots near a Duke Energy facility in South Carolina to earlier gunfire at North Carolina electric substations that cost thousands of customers their power, though multiple state and federal agencies continue to investigate. Kevin Wheeler,...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year...
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent...
Proposal would lower Idaho's sales tax, cut exemptions, increase school funding
BOISE — Idaho could lower its sales tax from 6% to 4% and still generate more than $1 billion more a year for schools, including enough to pay off supplemental levies, increase school funding and address building needs – by eliminating a big batch of the existing exemptions from the sales tax. That’s the proposal from TOADS, which stands for “Totally Optimistic Advocates Dedicated to Students,” a group led by retired top Idaho school officials and former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Bob Huntley. TOADS has...
Attorney: Kidnap plot leader should not get life sentence
The leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should not be sentenced to life in prison because federal prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a “false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader," his attorney argues. Attorney Christopher Gibbons said in his sentencing...
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators...
Opinion: Idaho owes a debt of gratitude to its longest-serving attorney general
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will be stepping down at the end of the year, after providing 33 years of dedicated service in the attorney general’s office. I hired Lawrence in 1989 to perform legal work for the State Tax Commission. He worked his way up in the attorney general’s office until he was elected as attorney general in 2002. His 20 years in that office make him the longest-serving attorney general in Idaho history. Much more important than that, he was one of the very best — a man deeply committed to the rule of law.
