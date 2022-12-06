Read full article on original website
2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
WMBF
Florence County man accused of touching child inappropriately, mother also arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man was arrested earlier this week after deputies said he touched a child inappropriately. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Casey Pollard, of Coward, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in connection to alleged incidents that happened in October.
wpde.com
Former inmate claims Horry Co. jail denied him proper care for MRSA infection: Lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A former inmate has filed a lawsuit against the Horry County Sheriff's Office after contracting an MRSA infection while in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. According to records, Roman Melton was arrested by the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. on June 9...
SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced three arrests connected to an October shooting in Kingstree. According to SLED, Jomareon Epps (18), Davonte’ Green (20), and Terell Graham (27) are all facing charges after the three on October 25 confronted an unnamed party at a Kingstree resident and shots were […]
WMBF
Florence couple, other family members plead guilty in COVID-19 fraud scheme
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence couple has pleaded guilty to a scheme where they took money meant for those who were struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. A change of plea hearing was held on Thursday afternoon for Mohammad Farraj and Nariman Masoud at the...
Family continues toy drive for man killed in Myrtle Beach shooting as suspect trial moves ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As closing statements in a trial for a double murder at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach are scheduled for Monday, the family of Darius Hemingway is using a foundation created in his name to honor his giving spirit. Hemingway’s family said he loved kids and always wanted to find […]
myhorrynews.com
Lawsuit: Horry County woman says Surfside Beach police body slam caused brain damage
An Horry County woman on Monday filed a lawsuit against Surfside Beach police and one of its officers after the officer threw her to the ground during a traffic stop. Jessica Melton suffered facial fractures, brain damage and permanent nerve damage as a result of the excessive force, according to her lawsuit. The encounter was captured on dashcam video, uploaded to YouTube, and included in the complaint.
WMBF
Judge dismisses jury hours early after defense questions witnesses’ credibility in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two witnesses did not testify in front of a jury after the defense challenged their credibility in their findings. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are currently on trial, each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and assault of a high and aggravated nature for the Oct. 2020 fatal shootings at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach.
wpde.com
Pawleys Island residents react to ice cream shop armed robbery
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Scott Todd is accused of robbing Paradice Ice Cream Shop in Pawleys Island Thursday evening. Police responded to the shop around 8 p.m. The shop is closed Friday because there's an active investigation going on inside. Paradice Ice Cream has been a Pawleys Island...
WECT
Three charged in Bladen County drug investigation, including charge for assaulting government official
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three Bladenboro residents were arrested in a drug investigation conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, one of whom is charged with assaulting a government official. “On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations...
wpde.com
Medical malpractice claims filed against McLeod Health involving 2 deaths: Lawyer
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Notice of Intent to pursue medical negligence claims has been filed against McLeod Health for two patient deaths from abdominal surgery at its Dillon facility during the first week of September in 2021, according to a news release from Jennings Law Firm. The Estates...
WMBF
Several experts, detectives take the stand on day two of Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several law enforcement personnel and other professionals took the stand during the second day of the Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and assault of a high and aggravated nature in connection to a shooting at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach back in October 2020.
wpde.com
Man faces maximum sentence for burglarizing Myrtle Beach home in 2021: Solicitor
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to the maximum penalty for burglarizing a home in 2021, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Brandon Rowlett, 39, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree burglary violent...
RCSO investigates shooting near Fairmont
FAIRMONT — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday near Fairmont.
wpde.com
Conway woman 10+ years in federal prison for role in fentanyl-overdose death: DOJ
CONWAYY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Conway woman will spend more than 11 years in federal prison for her role in a fentanyl overdose death in October of 2021, according to a release from the United States Dept. of Justice Thursday. Ashia Rhene McCray, 22, pleaded guilty to possessing with...
wpde.com
HCS substitute fired after 'inappropriate conversations' with students, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School was terminated in October after having inappropriate conversations with students, according to Horry County School spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. An incident report from Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said an officer was told by the complainant that the...
WMBF
Tabor City man charged in relation to stolen tractor, guns case
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has announced that 29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City has been arrested and charged in relation to a November larceny case. According to the release, the CCSO responded to a breaking and entering and larceny scene on...
Employee pepper sprays Pawleys Island ice cream shop armed robbery suspect, deputies say
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday night after an alleged armed robbery at a Pawleys Island ice cream shop, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells Inlet, was arrested shortly after the alleged armed robbery was reported at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies. He’s […]
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County. A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person […]
10 arrested, charged by Myrtle Beach police in shoplifting operation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten people were arrested following a multi-day shoplifting operation in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. MBPD said the operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail stores by working with local loss prevention professionals. The 10 individuals arrested in the operation are as follows: Joseph Franklin […]
