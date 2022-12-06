An Horry County woman on Monday filed a lawsuit against Surfside Beach police and one of its officers after the officer threw her to the ground during a traffic stop. Jessica Melton suffered facial fractures, brain damage and permanent nerve damage as a result of the excessive force, according to her lawsuit. The encounter was captured on dashcam video, uploaded to YouTube, and included in the complaint.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO