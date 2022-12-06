ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
myhorrynews.com

Lawsuit: Horry County woman says Surfside Beach police body slam caused brain damage

An Horry County woman on Monday filed a lawsuit against Surfside Beach police and one of its officers after the officer threw her to the ground during a traffic stop. Jessica Melton suffered facial fractures, brain damage and permanent nerve damage as a result of the excessive force, according to her lawsuit. The encounter was captured on dashcam video, uploaded to YouTube, and included in the complaint.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Judge dismisses jury hours early after defense questions witnesses’ credibility in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two witnesses did not testify in front of a jury after the defense challenged their credibility in their findings. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are currently on trial, each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and assault of a high and aggravated nature for the Oct. 2020 fatal shootings at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Pawleys Island residents react to ice cream shop armed robbery

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Scott Todd is accused of robbing Paradice Ice Cream Shop in Pawleys Island Thursday evening. Police responded to the shop around 8 p.m. The shop is closed Friday because there's an active investigation going on inside. Paradice Ice Cream has been a Pawleys Island...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

Several experts, detectives take the stand on day two of Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several law enforcement personnel and other professionals took the stand during the second day of the Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and assault of a high and aggravated nature in connection to a shooting at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach back in October 2020.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Tabor City man charged in relation to stolen tractor, guns case

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has announced that 29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City has been arrested and charged in relation to a November larceny case. According to the release, the CCSO responded to a breaking and entering and larceny scene on...
TABOR CITY, NC
WBTW News13

10 arrested, charged by Myrtle Beach police in shoplifting operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten people were arrested following a multi-day shoplifting operation in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. MBPD said the operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail stores by working with local loss prevention professionals. The 10 individuals arrested in the operation are as follows: Joseph Franklin […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

