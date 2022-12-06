ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WYTV.com

4 fire departments assist on house fire in Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a working fire in Poland early Saturday morning. It happened on the 2900 block of Howell Drive after a house breezeway caught on fire around 5 a.m. “Because of the time of year, we are short...
POLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Firefighter injured in Saturday morning fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One Youngstown firefighter has minor injuries after a fire that happened on Cleveland Street shortly before 3 a.m. When the First News crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from the back of the occupied home but no flames. Nobody was found inside...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Campus of Care filling up in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Campus of Care is filling up. County commissioners and the Western Reserve Port Authority took over what had been the Youngstown Developmental Center in Austintown roughly two years ago. It’s now being used to offer support for people with mental health and addiction issues all on a 100-acre campus.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Atlas Obscura

Brier Hill Pizza

It’s before dawn on a Saturday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Youngstown, and the smell of red peppers hangs heavy in the air. For decades, a group of volunteers have worked here to keep a beloved tradition alive: making Brier Hill pizzas. The Brier Hill neighborhood,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning. According to Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier, Austin Swiger, 23, and Merissa Durda, 33, are both charged with felonious assault. Durda was also charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Kent State students present plans for St. Joe’s site in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The demolition of Warren’s former St. Joseph Hospital is underway. The eyesore is expected to be gone by Christmas. What then will become of that property? This afternoon in downtown Warren some Kent State students had some ideas. Kent State architecture student James Settle...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Coroner identifies victim in fatal Youngstown fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim has been identified in a fire that occurred last week. The Mahoning County Coroner said that Miles Hogan, 58, died in the fire. According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully engulfed structure fire just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown voters sign petition to oust Trustee

People who live in Austintown may have found legal precedent in removing Township Trustee Steve Kent from office. Matt Stone has more on the criminal sexual battery case against Steven Kent who says he has no plans to give up that seat. Brenda Rider of Austintown says she and others...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Council makes plans to pay off Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When the Covelli Centre opened 17 years ago, the City of Youngstown was saddled with a $11.9 million loan to get it built. Within 13 months, the loan will be paid off. Youngstown City Council this evening passed an ordinance allowing the city administration to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield High School: Keep sick students home

Officials in the Canfield Local School District are trying to control the spread of illness. A post on the Canfield Schools Facebook page states that there has been “an abundance” of illness at the high school. The district says it is working with the health department to stop...
CANFIELD, OH

