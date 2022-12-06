Read full article on original website
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
WYTV.com
4 fire departments assist on house fire in Poland
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a working fire in Poland early Saturday morning. It happened on the 2900 block of Howell Drive after a house breezeway caught on fire around 5 a.m. “Because of the time of year, we are short...
WYTV.com
Firefighter injured in Saturday morning fire in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One Youngstown firefighter has minor injuries after a fire that happened on Cleveland Street shortly before 3 a.m. When the First News crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from the back of the occupied home but no flames. Nobody was found inside...
Sweet storefront opening on Glenwood
A few home-based bakers are bringing some sweet treats to Glenwood Avenue with a new storefront opening this winter.
WYTV.com
Campus of Care filling up in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Campus of Care is filling up. County commissioners and the Western Reserve Port Authority took over what had been the Youngstown Developmental Center in Austintown roughly two years ago. It’s now being used to offer support for people with mental health and addiction issues all on a 100-acre campus.
Atlas Obscura
Brier Hill Pizza
It’s before dawn on a Saturday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Youngstown, and the smell of red peppers hangs heavy in the air. For decades, a group of volunteers have worked here to keep a beloved tradition alive: making Brier Hill pizzas. The Brier Hill neighborhood,...
WYTV.com
2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning. According to Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier, Austin Swiger, 23, and Merissa Durda, 33, are both charged with felonious assault. Durda was also charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official...
Warren’s mission hopes for Christmas miracle to repair roof
On top of the damage inside, Warren Family Mission Director of Public Relations Dominic Mararri says the entire flat roof needs to be replaced. It's a costly expense for an organization with a mission to help those in need.
Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school
The Salem City School District is getting $37,882 from Ohio to expand its campus.
WYTV.com
Kent State students present plans for St. Joe’s site in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The demolition of Warren’s former St. Joseph Hospital is underway. The eyesore is expected to be gone by Christmas. What then will become of that property? This afternoon in downtown Warren some Kent State students had some ideas. Kent State architecture student James Settle...
WFMJ.com
Fair dates announced for Canfield, Columbiana County and Trumbull County
Even though many are planning for the holiday season, some Ohioans are getting ready for the fair food and rides. The 2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule was recently released, revealing the dates for the Canfield Fair, Columbiana County Fair and the Trumbull County Fair. The Canfield Fair will run from...
Mission to receive new roof thanks to local company’s generosity
On Thursday, the Warren Family Mission received an unexpected -- but much-welcomed -- surprise.
WYTV.com
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Youngstown fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim has been identified in a fire that occurred last week. The Mahoning County Coroner said that Miles Hogan, 58, died in the fire. According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully engulfed structure fire just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
WFMJ.com
Austintown voters sign petition to oust Trustee
People who live in Austintown may have found legal precedent in removing Township Trustee Steve Kent from office. Matt Stone has more on the criminal sexual battery case against Steven Kent who says he has no plans to give up that seat. Brenda Rider of Austintown says she and others...
Victim of fatal Youngstown fire was using space heaters to heat home
Crews were called to a fire on Auburndale Avenue in Youngstown Wednesday night.
2 OVI checkpoints in Youngstown Friday night
Two OVI checkpoints will take place Friday night into Saturday morning in Youngstown.
WYTV.com
Council makes plans to pay off Covelli Centre
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When the Covelli Centre opened 17 years ago, the City of Youngstown was saddled with a $11.9 million loan to get it built. Within 13 months, the loan will be paid off. Youngstown City Council this evening passed an ordinance allowing the city administration to...
New apartments, retail space coming to Youngstown
A year and a half after the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) bought the Foster Theater, YNDC now has a plan for the building.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
WFMJ.com
Canfield High School: Keep sick students home
Officials in the Canfield Local School District are trying to control the spread of illness. A post on the Canfield Schools Facebook page states that there has been “an abundance” of illness at the high school. The district says it is working with the health department to stop...
Lowe’s incorrectly built gas grill, causing fire that burned down Summit County home, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal lawsuit accuses Lowe’s of incorrectly building a gas grill for a customer, leading to a fire that burned down a Summit County home. The July 2021 fire destroyed Justin and Kayla Mosley’s home on Kruger Avenue in New Franklin. The fire happened on the day they bought the grill.
