NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Senior Citizens Center will host its first-ever Christmas Mini-Con event Saturday. This event will be running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers said this event is being done to try and get rid of all the pop culture items they have donated throughout the years. Organizers said they want this event to mirror the popular Comic-Con. Staff will also serve lunch that will feature two types of soup, sandwiches and homemade pasties as well as vendors.

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO