WLUC
Ore Dock Brewing Co. to hold Geeky Gumee event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first Geeky Gumee event will be held this Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm at the Ore Docking Brewing Co. in Marquette. It is a pop culture sell-and-trade event. Participants can expect to sell or swap comic books, collectibles, action figures and more to get a little extra money for the holidays or find a unique present.
WLUC
First ever Christmas Mini-Con event happening Saturday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Senior Citizens Center will host its first-ever Christmas Mini-Con event Saturday. This event will be running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers said this event is being done to try and get rid of all the pop culture items they have donated throughout the years. Organizers said they want this event to mirror the popular Comic-Con. Staff will also serve lunch that will feature two types of soup, sandwiches and homemade pasties as well as vendors.
WLUC
14 days of sales to start at Amelia’s in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 Days of Christmas Sales at Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique in Marquette will begin Saturday, Dec. 10. To open those sales, the Grinch will be at the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking pictures with visitors. Customers can expect hot chocolate...
WLUC
Downtown Negaunee to transform into Tinseltown this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee will transform into Tinseltown this weekend. The annual holiday celebration will feature a Christmas parade where Santa will make his way down Iron Street to the band shell. He’ll light the Negaunee Christmas tree then pose for pictures and ask kids what they want for Christmas. Tinseltown will also feature events like the VFW wine tasting, a cookie decorating station, and pop-up shops.
WLUC
Wilson Creek Cafe hosting Christmas event Sunday
POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, December 11, the Wilson Creek Cafe in Powers will be hosting a Christmas event. Bring the kids to come meet Santa and take them on a horse drawn wagon ride that will be provided by VanElsacker Farms. Sloppy Joes, hot coco and hot apple...
WLUC
Janzen House accepting donations for “Christmas Socks”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. homeless shelter is getting ready for Christmas. The Janzen House is requesting community support in helping build “Christmas Socks” for its residents. This is the seventh year the home will assemble gift bags of small, fun, and practical items that will be distributed to its residents on Christmas morning. The home is looking for items you’d like in your stocking such as candy, jerky, soap, and socks.
WLUC
Don’t show up to your party empty-handed and other holiday dinner etiquette tips
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you heard of pilk?. It’s a concoction made of Pepsi and milk and has taken social media by storm this week following a holiday-themed Pepsi commercial starring Lindsay Lohan. The commercial encourages you to mix Santa’s milk with cola this Christmas, and social media...
WLUC
Heart Healthy tips for the holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - RN Joe Ackerman, from UPHS-Marquette, explained the best way to not overindulge this holiday season is to focus on eating in moderation. Ackerman added it is important to find a way to reduce your stress, whether that be working out, reading or listening to music.
WLUC
Marquette club seeks volunteers for annual dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday season right around the corner events like the Marquette Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner will need volunteers. In 16 days, hundreds of meals will be prepared for the Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner. It’s for people who may be alone for the holiday. The...
WLUC
Family Chiropractic Clinic in Kingsford partners with Salvation Army for ‘Angel Tree’
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A chiropractor’s office in Kingsford is looking to help those in need this holiday season. For the third year, Family Chiropractic Clinic in Kingsford is hosting its “angel tree.”. The business partners with the Salvation Army to identify kids and families in need of...
WLUC
Ishpeming Elks Lodge to host Community Christmas Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Christmas dinner is coming to Ishpeming this year. The Ishpeming Elks Lodge will host its 16th annual Community Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 25. The dinner is free and open to anyone in Marquette County to dine in, take out, or request delivery. The meal will feature Christmas classics such as ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy.
WLUC
Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shop specializing in eco-friendly goods and gifts has opened in Marquette. Unsalted Goods is a refillery that specializes in green alternatives to home goods such as shampoo, body wash, laundry detergent and multipurpose cleaners. Folks can fill their own empty containers or buy a glass container to carry their goods.
WLUC
Delta Schoolcraft ISD welding class showcases wood splitter
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Escanaba High School welding students met at the Riverside Auto Dodge Jeep dealership in Escanaba. The students showcased a wood splitter they began working on last year. Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District welding teacher Cliffton Danis said it’s rewarding to see the final product...
WLUC
Nashville artists perform for Marquette GLRC
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Songs spreading words of encouragement and hope rang out Thursday at Marquette’s Messiah Lutheran Church. That’s where Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) held a fundraiser for community recovery. Grammy-nominated musician Mary Gauthier performed with Jaime Harris. Donations were accepted at the door and money...
WLUC
Marquette DDA holds holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette got into the holiday spirit on Thursday night with a parade and tree lighting ceremony. Holiday characters such as the Grinch, Elsa from the Disney movie Frozen and Santa Claus himself all took part in the parade downtown. The parade ended at the Marquette Commons. That is where Santa Claus led the countdown for a tree lighting before meeting kids and their families.
North Michigan Student Is Jumping In Lake Superior Every Day To ‘Help Her Depression’
Depression can be hard to deal with. On the surface, people will look perfectly happy, but we never truly know the battles people fight behind the scenes, and just under the surface. Lots of outlets are available for help, and many workplaces and schools now have departments you can get...
WLUC
The Lakeview Chorus performs Christmas carols on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today is feeling the holiday spirit at Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee. It kicked off its holiday music series with the Lakeview Chorus. But first... stories of the day. The TV6 Canathon is wrapping up tonight on TV6 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature...
WLUC
UPEDA holds employee retention conference in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Northern Center, nearly 50 U.P. leaders from various career sectors took part in an employee retention event Friday. The conference was held by the Upper Peninsula Economic Development Alliance (UPEDA). Participants took part in presentations and panel discussions. Sarah Lucas, director of the Office...
WLUC
NMU hosts Holiday Masquerade Ball fundraiser for new nonprofit group
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics, or FAN, joined the Northern Michigan University Student Leader Fellowship Program (SLFP) for a Holiday Masquerade ball Wednesday evening. FAN works to provide help to those struggling with substance use disorders and families impacted by it in Marquette County. “One of FAN’s big...
WLUC
City of Kingsford lights up the holiday spirit
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Kingsford hosted its tree lighting ceremony for the first time since 2019. Kingsford Public Safety escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus to Kingsford City Hall, where choir students from Breitung Township Schools serenaded a crowd of more than 200 people with holiday music. “I...
