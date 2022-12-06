ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

NBC New York

4 New Metro-North Stations Break Ground in NYC. Here's When They'll Take You to Penn

Commuting from Connecticut or the Hudson Valley into Manhattan's West Side will soon(ish) get easier -- and shorter. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state lawmakers were on hand Friday for a groundbreaking in the Bronx that has been a long time coming: four new transit stations that will, for the first time ever, give Metro-North riders a direct line to the heart of midtown Manhattan, in the city's newly renovated -- and still under renovation -- Penn Station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Interchange work is done, 12 years later

After more than a decade of work, the Kew Gardens Interchange project was deemed complete as of Monday, Gov. Hochul announced that afternoon. The $739 million overhaul was first proposed back in 2007, and construction had been ongoing since the summer of 2010. The project was originally slated to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] New York City's Most Hated Highway is Falling Apart

ASK any New York driver which highway they hate the most and you’ll probably get the same answer: the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, or BQE. More than 130,000 vehicles navigate the BQE’s narrow lanes and countless potholes every day. Despite its terrible reputation, the BQE is actually Brooklyn's only interstate-highway. And after years of harsh weather and increasing traffic, sections of the roadway are crumbling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Sea gate plan could protect Long Island’s coastal communities from storm surge

FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been a decade since Superstorm Sandy battered the Northeast. Many are still dealing with the effects of the powerful cyclone. Now, local government officials and scientists have unveiled new findings that could protect Long Island’s shoreline from future storms. Many attended a press conference in Freeport to discuss flood concerns […]
FREEPORT, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages

At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Construction on horizon for the South Shore wind farm

Turbines capture the energy from offshore wind to generate electricity. The turbine foundations are secured to the ocean floor, as are cables that transmit the current to an offshore substation. Electricity flows through a buried cable to on onshore substation before it’s transferred to the existing transmission network to be...
ISLAND PARK, NY
matadornetwork.com

The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City

As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

State urged to approve Belmont Park redevelopment plan

Community leaders and horse racing enthusiasts are urging state legislators to go to the whip for Belmont Park and give their approval for a major upgrade at the racetrack. Representatives from We Are NY Horse Racing visited Albany last month to encourage state leaders to approve a $455 million redevelopment project for Belmont Park racetrack, at 2150 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.
ELMONT, NY
PIX11

NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkbeacon.com

Teen Subway Surfer Dies After Falling Off Roof of NYC Train Car In Dangerous Trend Among Black and Hispanic Youths: ‘Choose Other Avenues to Have Some Fun’

A 15-year-old New York student lost his life subway-surfing on a Brooklyn elevated train. Officials notice this dangerous trend becoming more and more popular in the city that never sleeps despite several accidents claiming the lives of teens. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Kavon Wooden lost his life after performing a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

