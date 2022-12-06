Read full article on original website
Metro North Penn Station Access finally breaks ground in The Bronx with four new stations to be ready by 2027Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NBC New York
4 New Metro-North Stations Break Ground in NYC. Here's When They'll Take You to Penn
Commuting from Connecticut or the Hudson Valley into Manhattan's West Side will soon(ish) get easier -- and shorter. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state lawmakers were on hand Friday for a groundbreaking in the Bronx that has been a long time coming: four new transit stations that will, for the first time ever, give Metro-North riders a direct line to the heart of midtown Manhattan, in the city's newly renovated -- and still under renovation -- Penn Station.
News 12
State official pushes back against NYC’s congestion pricing plan
Rep. Josh Gottheimer pushed back Friday against New York City's new congestion pricing plan. The plan would slam drivers with a $23 a day tax just to drive into Manhattan south of 60th Street. That amount would translate to roughly $5,000 a year per driver, which would all go to the MTA.
pix11.com
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; …. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays …. A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their...
qchron.com
Interchange work is done, 12 years later
After more than a decade of work, the Kew Gardens Interchange project was deemed complete as of Monday, Gov. Hochul announced that afternoon. The $739 million overhaul was first proposed back in 2007, and construction had been ongoing since the summer of 2010. The project was originally slated to be...
You Are Not allowed to Warm Up Your Car In New York! Really?
Notice anything different this morning? It's quite a bit colder here in the Capital Region than it has been recently. Before walking the dog I started the car and let it run. I wanted it to be nice and warm when I was ready to head to work. Little did I know I was breaking the law.
Lane Closures Planned On Stretches Of Long Island Expressway In Suffolk County
State officials announced several upcoming lane closures on the Long Island Expressway. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect closures on the LIE in Suffolk County to facilitate bridge and highway maintenance operations. On Thursday, Dec. 8, the westbound HOV and left lanes are set to...
Experts suggest storm surge gate as solution to securing LI shorelines against Sandy-like devastation
One of the solutions offered was to invest in a $180 million storm surge gate that officials say has been successful in places such as Amsterdam.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] New York City's Most Hated Highway is Falling Apart
ASK any New York driver which highway they hate the most and you’ll probably get the same answer: the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, or BQE. More than 130,000 vehicles navigate the BQE’s narrow lanes and countless potholes every day. Despite its terrible reputation, the BQE is actually Brooklyn's only interstate-highway. And after years of harsh weather and increasing traffic, sections of the roadway are crumbling.
Sea gate plan could protect Long Island’s coastal communities from storm surge
FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been a decade since Superstorm Sandy battered the Northeast. Many are still dealing with the effects of the powerful cyclone. Now, local government officials and scientists have unveiled new findings that could protect Long Island’s shoreline from future storms. Many attended a press conference in Freeport to discuss flood concerns […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
Herald Community Newspapers
Construction on horizon for the South Shore wind farm
Turbines capture the energy from offshore wind to generate electricity. The turbine foundations are secured to the ocean floor, as are cables that transmit the current to an offshore substation. Electricity flows through a buried cable to on onshore substation before it’s transferred to the existing transmission network to be...
matadornetwork.com
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
Herald Community Newspapers
State urged to approve Belmont Park redevelopment plan
Community leaders and horse racing enthusiasts are urging state legislators to go to the whip for Belmont Park and give their approval for a major upgrade at the racetrack. Representatives from We Are NY Horse Racing visited Albany last month to encourage state leaders to approve a $455 million redevelopment project for Belmont Park racetrack, at 2150 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.
NBC New York
Want to Know More About the Tree Outside Your NYC Home? There's a Map for That
A groundbreaking new digital map heralded as the first-of-its-kind now provides real-time stats on some of the city's tallest residents: its trees. Nearly 1 million trees around New York City can now be found on a spruced up online map that provides instant access to tree conditions and allows users to report problems directly to the city.
NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
SUBWAY ASSAULT: Rider, 66, slashed across face on Manhattan 6 train
The victim, 66, was on a southbound 6 train arriving at the 33rd Street station around 3:20 a.m. when a man in his 40s attacked him.
pix11.com
Queens man's stroke caught on camera: 'the most terrifying thing I've ever experienced'
A stroke can strike without warning. That's exactly what happened to a Queens man, who managed to capture the life-threatening moment on camera. Queens man’s stroke caught on camera: ‘the most terrifying …. A stroke can strike without warning. That's exactly what happened to a Queens man, who...
newyorkbeacon.com
Teen Subway Surfer Dies After Falling Off Roof of NYC Train Car In Dangerous Trend Among Black and Hispanic Youths: ‘Choose Other Avenues to Have Some Fun’
A 15-year-old New York student lost his life subway-surfing on a Brooklyn elevated train. Officials notice this dangerous trend becoming more and more popular in the city that never sleeps despite several accidents claiming the lives of teens. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Kavon Wooden lost his life after performing a...
Driver critically injured in crash in Richmondtown on Staten Island
The driver was impaled by a fence and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
