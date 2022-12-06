ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

A Wisconsin running back enters the transfer portal

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo is officially in the transfer portal. After four seasons in Madison, the Indiana native will take his one year of eligibility elsewhere.

“I want to thank my coaches, teammates, the strength staff, the academic staff, and training staff for my last 5 years at Wisconsin,” said Guerendo in a goodbye post on social media. “I have met lifelong friends along the way and made bonds that will last forever. After a lot of consideration with my family, I decided that it would be best for me to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.”

Here is a look at Guerendo’s Twitter announcement from Tuesday morning:

