FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Two armed career criminals sentenced to federal prison for firearm offenses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two Alachua County men, each with multiple prior felony convictions, were sentenced on December 6, 2022, to federal prison terms ranging from 18 to 19.5 years followed by supervised release for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
Two women arrested for elaborate phone scam that led to $39,000 theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rhonnie Shania Daniels, 20, of Riviera Beach, and Yudalys Martinez-Garcia, 20, of Williston, were arrested this morning and charged with grand theft over $20,000 and engaging in a scheme to defraud and obtain property. Florida Credit Union (FCU) first noticed the suspicious activity when the two...
Republican State Rep. Joe Harding indicted for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35, of Williston, Florida. The indictment was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. The Indictment alleges that between December 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021, Harding...
Driver in armed robbery sentenced to two years in prison
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Amanda Reann Messer, 21, was sentenced today to two years in state prison, followed by four years of probation, after entering a plea of nolo contendere to charges of armed burglary and armed robbery. A charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor was dropped.
Man in jail since July charged in second shooting case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Austin Gregory Dow, 23, was charged yesterday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a sworn complaint filed in July. Dow has been in the Alachua County Jail without bond since July 17 on attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting into a downtown crowd. The...
Alachua Police Department awarded Accredited Status by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation
ALACHUA, Fla. – The Alachua Police Department is now an Accredited Law Enforcement Agency. On Wednesday, December 7, members of the Alachua Police Department Command Staff attended a business meeting in St. Augustine, held by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. The business meeting is held three times a year to review and make decisions on law enforcement agencies who have applied and meet the standards required to achieve accredited status.
Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
Driver responsible for fatal hit-and-run on SW 34th Street sentenced to 8.5 years in jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Richard O’Reilly, 20, was sentenced today to 8.5 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of drug offender probation, after pleading nolo contendere to DUI manslaughter, DUI with damage to property or injury, and failing to remain at the scene of a crash involving injury.
Man wanted on felony battery charge arrested for trying to steal package off porch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Brence Roberts, Jr., 33, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly trying to steal a package with contents worth $2,000 from the porch of a residence. He also had an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that he saw...
Man arrested for stealing tip jar, one day after being released from jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Allen Conrad Spaulding, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with petit theft, introducing contraband into the jail, and resisting arrest after allegedly stealing a tip jar from the 16th Avenue Diner. At about 10:30 a.m. yesterday, Spaulding allegedly took the tip jar, which contained about $25,...
Oregon woman charged with 8 felonies following traffic stop on I-75
MICANOPY, Fla. – Rachel Suzanne Morgan, 42, of Oregon, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with eight felonies and one misdemeanor following a traffic stop on I-75 near Micanopy. A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper reportedly saw Morgan’s Honda swerving between lanes, initiated a traffic stop, and found two women,...
Alachua County American Rescue Plan Projects
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County has updated its American Rescue Plan – State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds website. The website includes the most up-to-date information about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, expenditures, and projects. The Alachua County Commission allocated ARPA funds to address the impact...
Ft. White man killed in High Springs crash
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – A 71-year-old Ft. White man was killed yesterday evening in a crash in High Springs. At about 6:20 p.m., the Ft. White man, driving a pickup truck, attempted to cross U.S. Hwy 441 from NW 239th Street and drove into the path of an SUV driven by a 59-year-old High Springs woman, who hit the left side of the truck. The man was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene by High Springs Fire Rescue.
December 12 Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MTPO) for the Gainesville Urbanized Area will conduct a meeting at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville) in the John R. “Jack” Durrance Auditorium on Monday, December 12, 2022. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Tourism and Hospitality Workers and Leaders Receive Recognition Awards for Excellence in Service During a Record-Setting Year for the Tourism Industry in Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In honor of their excellence and dedication to the industry during a record-setting year for tourism – with a reported $155.8 million paid in overnight lodging sales in Alachua County – Visit Gainesville, Alachua County presented special recognition plaques to industry workforce members nominated by their peers at the December 7, 2022 meeting of the Alachua County Hospitality Council held at the UF/IFAS Alachua County Extension Office in Newberry.
