Villanova, PA

Freshman phenom leads boosted Villanova against Boston College

There’s a direct correlation between the return of Cam Whitmore and Villanova’s two-game winning streak. Whitmore, a highly-touted freshman, had seven points and three steals in a 70-66 win over Oklahoma last Saturday. He then produced a career-high 21 points in a 70-59 victory over Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
VILLANOVA, PA
Siegrist nets 31, No. 25 Villanova women top Saint Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Maddie Siegrist scored 31 points, the 20th time she has scored at least 30, and No. 25 Villanova used a hot start to roll to a 82-59 win over Big Five rival Saint Joseph’s on Saturday. Siegrist scored 13 points and Lucy Olsen 10 in the first half...
VILLANOVA, PA
Washington and Drexel earn 65-58 OT win over La Salle

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Coletrane Washington scored six of his 21 points in overtime, the last four from the free throw line in final minute to lift Drexel to a 65-58 win over La Salle on Saturday afternoon. The game was tied for the the final 2:30 of regulation after Anwar Gill pulled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

