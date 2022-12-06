Read full article on original website
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Antonio. The Vandegrift High School football team will have a game with Katy High School on December 10, 2022, 11:00:00. The College Station High School football team will have a game with Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi on December 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
news4sanantonio.com
Edison, Johnson, YMLA players get their SA Sports All-Star jerseys
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Edison's Marc Rangel, Young Men's Leadership Academy's Aaron Pinckney, and Johnson's Darren Benavides, Alejandro Tavarez, and Jonathan Conway as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
KENS 5
Birds up: UTSA football team to be honored with 'Rowdy River Parade'
SAN ANTONIO — Conference USA champions -- University of Texas at San Antonio -- will be honored on Friday with a river parade. They also earned a program-record 30 all-conference and all-freshman team accolades on Tuesday. They're calling this the Rowdy River Parade. Get it?. That's the name of...
3 Texas football players that are expected to opt out of Alamo Bowl
A major question surrounding the Alamo Bowl for the Texas football program and head coach Steve Sarkisian had to do with the potential opt-outs among the upperclassmen on this team. There are at least a few upperclassmen for Texas that were likely to opt out of the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
Football World Reacts To Quarterback's Return For 7th Year
The current college football landscape allows for some extended stays. On Wednesday, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris announced his return for a seventh — yes, seventh — year with the Roadrunners football program. He announced his decision during a press conference yesterday morning. In doing so, he also unveiled...
crossroadstoday.com
Cuero falls in semis for second straight year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Gobblers took on the Wimberley Texans for a chance to punch its ticket to the state championship in Arlington. After going down a score early, the Gobblers would rattle off two scores from quarterback Mason Notaro and running back Tycen Williams before Wimberley could respond missing the extra point.
KSAT 12
Boerne crushes Tyler Chapel Hill, clinches first UIL State appearance; Wimberley outlasts Cuero in epic semifinal clash; Bunn powers Poth to big win over Harmony
Sixteen weeks of high school football action will culminate with the UIL State Championship Games in Jerry World starting on Wednesday. This year, three teams will represent the greater San Antonio area with a chance to define their legacies on the biggest stage: Boerne, Wimberley and Poth. The Greyhounds and Pirates are each looking for their first state titles, while the Texans are eyeing their third.
Longtime San Antonio Judge Sol Casseb III dies at age 74
foxsanantonio.com
Poth needs both to win a state football title
The Poth Pirates are just two wins shy of a state championship in football. They've got Harmony in the 3a semi final round, and Poth will have to be at its best to match the size and speed of their opponent. However, the way Poth has been handling all comers for all but one win this season, they should be plenty ready for the challenge. Here's more.
KSAT 12
Former Republic Golf Course on Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum
SAN ANTONIO – A closed golf course on the city’s Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum and offer educational programming. “Arboretum San Antonio has the potential to be an economic generator. It’s attracting not only the residents here in the city of San Antonio, but visitors from afar,” Connie Gonzalez, chief strategy officer for Brooks said.
mesquite-news.com
Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president
The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
El Remedio's brick-and-mortar restaurant is finally open in San Antonio
The birria bosses are open for business.
Batchelor Trial, Cannabis Decriminalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Crime and punishment played heavily in the San Antonio Current's most-read headlines this week.
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?
Amongst all the graves in the San Antonio Masonic Cemetery, one is very different from the others. A simple stone marks Sandra West's grave, but what is beneath the surface is bizarre. West, a socialite from Beverley Hills, was buried in a blue 1964 Ferrari.
Several Texas spots ranked among the South’s best bakeries in 2022: report
Whenever you think of the south, you think of the best comfort food the world has to offer and one of the best places to find comfort in are local bakeries.
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
laprensatexas.com
Little Joe honors Fiesta Ballroom’s Johnny Trevino
La Prensa Texas was honored to be in Seguin, TX last night at the Fiesta Ballroom! Our very own Ramon Chapa Jr was asked by Little Joe Hernandez and the Trevino Family to be the KeyNote Speaker at this dance that was dedicated to Fiesta Ballroom Owner and Founder Johnny Trevino! Thank You to Sonya Chapa and State Senator Donna Campbell for the Texas Flag flown over the State Capital that Ramon presented to the Trevino Family on their behalf!
thetexastasty.com
Best Restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
San Antonio business behind Whataburger signs sold to Ohio company
The company has also made signs for H-E-B.
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
