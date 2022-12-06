Girls have been wrestling alongside boys for many years, but only since 2020 have the girls officially been recognized by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA). The sport has officially taken off in recent years, and now Great Bend is doing its part to ramp up the action. This Friday and Saturday, the Lady Panther wrestling team will host a two-day Christmas Clash - the first of its kind, according to Coach Nathan Broeckelman.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO