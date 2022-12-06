ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

New addition to Great Bend's Santas exhibit

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The number of pieces in the Santas Around the World exhibit has remained constant since 2005, when the last two were constructed by Great Bend artist Loretta Miller. But this year, that number has increased by one with Mrs. Claus making her long-awaited appearance.
GREAT BEND, KS
hutchcollegian.com

Christmas holiday light spectacular in Hutchinson

Whether it’s alone, with friends, or with a significant other, looking at Christmas lights is one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit. Most people know about the Botanica Gardens lights in Wichita, but what about holiday lights in good old Hutchinson?. Here are a few...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Pilot Club of Great Bend welcomes new and returning members

Great Bend Pilot club initiated two new members while welcoming back a returning member during their first fifth Tuesday afterhours meeting. Great Bend Pilot Club recently added an afterhours meeting designed to provide another opportunity for those interested in joining but not able to attend the monthly first and third Tuesday noon meetings.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Program to give senior citizens gifts continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Hutchinson is participating in the Be a Santa to a Senior® program again this year. The program provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors. The program is made possible by the generous support of area nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Plans finalizing for Great Bend’s new daycare center

Great Bend Economic Development continues to work with their board, architects and childcare consultants to finalize the planning for a new 4,500 square-foot daycare center. Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said their committee has gone to weekly meeting times and hope to send their plan adaptation to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for review by the end of this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton to host Adult Education classes downtown

Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week session of classes. However, orientation days are required before starting the classes. Students must attend all orientation days in-person, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 9-12. The Center for Adult Education is located at 1025 Main Street in Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panther wrestlers set to host Christmas Clash this weekend

Girls have been wrestling alongside boys for many years, but only since 2020 have the girls officially been recognized by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA). The sport has officially taken off in recent years, and now Great Bend is doing its part to ramp up the action. This Friday and Saturday, the Lady Panther wrestling team will host a two-day Christmas Clash - the first of its kind, according to Coach Nathan Broeckelman.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber accepting nominations for annual awards

Each year the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce recognizes some of the people who play an instrumental role in the community. Through Dec. 16, the chamber is accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and NextGen Leader of the Year. The winners will be announced at the chamber's 101st Annual Awards Night scheduled for Feb. 25, 2023. Chamber CEO Megan Barfield said the NextGen Leader award is handed out by the Barton County Young Professionals.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (12/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/7) At 3:37 a.m. a medical alarm was reported at 4600 Railroad Avenue. At 1:37 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at MM 97 on S. US 281 Highway. Battery. At 1:37 p.m. a battery was reported at 198 N. US 281 Highway.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone

When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

UPDATE: Ice likely in Hays area as wintry weather moves in

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ellis County and several counties to the north and west of Hays. Light rain or freezing drizzle is expected to arrive in the early morning hours Thursday, continuing to noon Thursday. No other precipitation is forecast in the area until a slight chance of showers Monday night.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission updates Animal Control Authority Agreement

Each year, the Barton County Commission and other governing entities pay to use the Golden Belt Humane Society as the Animal Control Authority in their jurisdiction. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman recently updated the county's agreement so it will come before the governing body for review annually. Commissioner Barb Esfeld, who also serves on the GBHS board, explained the change at Wednesday's meeting.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
