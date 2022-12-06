Read full article on original website
Related
New addition to Great Bend's Santas exhibit
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The number of pieces in the Santas Around the World exhibit has remained constant since 2005, when the last two were constructed by Great Bend artist Loretta Miller. But this year, that number has increased by one with Mrs. Claus making her long-awaited appearance.
Great Bend's Family Crisis Center offers beach getaway
Need to get away? Thanks to an anonymous donation, a luxury beach getaway, valued at $10,000, is being raffled off by the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend. The prize package includes a four-night stay at Seas Serenity Luxury Home, located at Cinnamon Shore Resort in Port Aransas, Texas. “The...
hutchcollegian.com
Christmas holiday light spectacular in Hutchinson
Whether it’s alone, with friends, or with a significant other, looking at Christmas lights is one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit. Most people know about the Botanica Gardens lights in Wichita, but what about holiday lights in good old Hutchinson?. Here are a few...
Pilot Club of Great Bend welcomes new and returning members
Great Bend Pilot club initiated two new members while welcoming back a returning member during their first fifth Tuesday afterhours meeting. Great Bend Pilot Club recently added an afterhours meeting designed to provide another opportunity for those interested in joining but not able to attend the monthly first and third Tuesday noon meetings.
Program to give senior citizens gifts continues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Hutchinson is participating in the Be a Santa to a Senior® program again this year. The program provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors. The program is made possible by the generous support of area nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.
Lakin Avenue parking in GB to close for crack sealing project
Circle C Paving will be doing crack sealing in Great Bend on Friday, Dec. 9 on Lakin Avenue between Baker Street and Main Street. The city will close the north side parking on Lakin Thursday, Dec. 8. It will be closed temporarily until Circle C is finished sealing. The south...
Plans finalizing for Great Bend’s new daycare center
Great Bend Economic Development continues to work with their board, architects and childcare consultants to finalize the planning for a new 4,500 square-foot daycare center. Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said their committee has gone to weekly meeting times and hope to send their plan adaptation to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for review by the end of this week.
Time to slow down for bears and the rest of the Great Bend zoo
The extended nap time has arrived for the four grizzly bears at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo. In early November, the zoo’s grizzlies started staying inside more. The bears don’t always go into a full hibernation, but use the torpor tactic to survive the colder months, meaning they do wake up periodically throughout the winter.
🎤City Edition: City Administrator Kendal Francis
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis that aired Dec. 7, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Hoisington BOE entertaining idea of returning cheer at middle school
A school can never have too much team spirit. In an effort to increase that spirit and overall student participation, Hoisington Middle School Assistant Principal Nick Flowers pitched the return of cheerleading at the school to the USD 431 Board of Education during Monday's meeting. "Ultimately, we have a large...
Barton to host Adult Education classes downtown
Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week session of classes. However, orientation days are required before starting the classes. Students must attend all orientation days in-person, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 9-12. The Center for Adult Education is located at 1025 Main Street in Great Bend.
Great Bend's Esfeld to continue running career at FHSU
A local cross country course record and another state medal. Those were just two of Great Bend High School senior Kaiden Esfeld’s accomplishments as a cross country runner this fall. Earlier this week, Esfeld signed a letter of intent to continue his running career at Fort Hays State University.
Progress moving slowly, but moving for Great Bend’s loft project
In July 2021, a loft project was approved for funding by the Great Bend City Council to provide $1 million to help reimburse property owners of multi-story buildings in downtown Great Bend for the cost of renovations, including the addition of fire sprinklers. In hopes of addressing housing shortages and...
Lady Panther wrestlers set to host Christmas Clash this weekend
Girls have been wrestling alongside boys for many years, but only since 2020 have the girls officially been recognized by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA). The sport has officially taken off in recent years, and now Great Bend is doing its part to ramp up the action. This Friday and Saturday, the Lady Panther wrestling team will host a two-day Christmas Clash - the first of its kind, according to Coach Nathan Broeckelman.
Great Bend Chamber accepting nominations for annual awards
Each year the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce recognizes some of the people who play an instrumental role in the community. Through Dec. 16, the chamber is accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and NextGen Leader of the Year. The winners will be announced at the chamber's 101st Annual Awards Night scheduled for Feb. 25, 2023. Chamber CEO Megan Barfield said the NextGen Leader award is handed out by the Barton County Young Professionals.
Great Bend training addresses access to lethal means of suicide
A veteran of the Armed Forces who suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and was at risk for suicide, wasn’t comfortable without immediate access to his firearm. He kept it on his nightstand while sleeping. With support from professionals, he was able to move the weapon three feet from the...
Cop Shop (12/7)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/7) At 3:37 a.m. a medical alarm was reported at 4600 Railroad Avenue. At 1:37 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at MM 97 on S. US 281 Highway. Battery. At 1:37 p.m. a battery was reported at 198 N. US 281 Highway.
Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone
When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
UPDATE: Ice likely in Hays area as wintry weather moves in
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ellis County and several counties to the north and west of Hays. Light rain or freezing drizzle is expected to arrive in the early morning hours Thursday, continuing to noon Thursday. No other precipitation is forecast in the area until a slight chance of showers Monday night.
Barton Commission updates Animal Control Authority Agreement
Each year, the Barton County Commission and other governing entities pay to use the Golden Belt Humane Society as the Animal Control Authority in their jurisdiction. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman recently updated the county's agreement so it will come before the governing body for review annually. Commissioner Barb Esfeld, who also serves on the GBHS board, explained the change at Wednesday's meeting.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0