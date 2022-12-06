Read full article on original website
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Brier Hill Pizza
It’s before dawn on a Saturday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Youngstown, and the smell of red peppers hangs heavy in the air. For decades, a group of volunteers have worked here to keep a beloved tradition alive: making Brier Hill pizzas. The Brier Hill neighborhood,...
Details on Warren’s Christmas parade, holiday event
t will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4 - 8 p.m. in downtown Warren.
Warren’s mission hopes for Christmas miracle to repair roof
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On top of the damage inside, Warren Family Mission Director of Public Relations Dominic Mararri says the entire flat roof needs to be replaced. It’s a costly expense for an organization with a mission to help those in need. Inside the building, there are...
Campus of Care filling up in Austintown
The Mahoning Valley Campus of Care is filling up.
Canfield High School: Keep sick students home
Officials in the Canfield Local School District are trying to control the spread of illness. A post on the Canfield Schools Facebook page states that there has been “an abundance” of illness at the high school. The district says it is working with the health department to stop...
Sweet storefront opening on Glenwood
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A few home-based bakers are bringing some sweet treats to Glenwood Avenue with a new storefront opening this winter. Jenny Kuczek has been running Pie Oh My out of her home for three years. Now, she and some other licensed cottage bakers are renting a...
Fair dates announced for Canfield, Columbiana County and Trumbull County
Even though many are planning for the holiday season, some Ohioans are getting ready for the fair food and rides. The 2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule was recently released, revealing the dates for the Canfield Fair, Columbiana County Fair and the Trumbull County Fair. The Canfield Fair will run from...
Local food pantry closing its doors Thursday
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday is the last day for the Oasis Food Ministry in Columbiana. The pantry is located at First Christian Church. Volunteers running Oasis said they notified church leaders they needed to step down back in August. When no replacements were found, they decided December 8 would be...
1st-of-its-kind platform has big plans for 2023
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The streets of Youngstown may look a little different come spring, thanks to a first-of-its-kind platform’s big plans for 2023. Ronnell Elkins, president of YOGO Bikeshare, has hopes that people will be out enjoying the city while using one of his new electric bikes.
Ohio Edison, Penn Power share holiday lighting safety tips, award winners
(WKBN) – Ohio Edison and Penn Power have advice before you decorate for the holiday season. The companies also announced winners for the “Merry and Bright” competition for the week in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Here are some safety tips:. Make sure the wires in your lights aren’t...
Local teen hopes to find family to adopt her
“I feel like everybody should have a family," Nova said.
Ambulance service gives Youngstown an ultimatum
American Medical Response, the company which provides emergency-response services in Youngstown, is asking $1.8 million to supplement its profits. The Youngstown Neighborhood Leaders, a consortium of block club presidents and neighborhood groups from around Youngstown, has hosted three community meetings regarding this topic. The group’s final meeting was Nov. 30 at St. Patrick’s church on Oak Hill.
Crews battle large fire at Portage County excavating and trucking company
RAVENNA, Ohio — Officials in Portage County tell 3News that crews from multiple departments battled a large fire at the Patrick Excavating & Trucking Company on State Route 5 in Charlestown Township on Thursday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Choffin students get visit from Youngstown Bomb Squad
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Choffin Career and Technical Center got a firsthand experience with the Youngstown Bomb Squad Thursday. The bomb squad made a visit to the public safety class at the school to show students how some of the equipment is used. “They’re teaching us how...
Canfield resident selected as Ohio Edison's first 'Merry and Bright' holiday lights winner
FirstEnergy has announced the winner of Ohio Edison's first "Merry and Bright" holiday lights contest. Chris Cole of Canfield was chosen as this year's winner. According to a press release from FirstEnergy, Cole loves to brighten the season and inspire his neighbors with his holiday decor, which he says evokes memories from his childhood.
4 fire departments assist on house fire in Poland
Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a working fire in Poland early Saturday morning.
Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem City School District is getting more than $37.8 million from Ohio to expand its campus. The money is part of a total project cost of $57.4 million to build a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary/middle/high building. The local share of the project is $19.5 million.
Space heaters: Staying safe while staying warm
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — As it gets chillier, you might be considering using a space heater to warm up a room in your house. According to the National Fire Protection Association, they’re the leading cause of heating fire deaths. Earlier this week, a woman was killed in a...
2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning. According to Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier, Austin Swiger, 23, and Merissa Durda, 33, are both charged with felonious assault. Durda was also charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official...
MyValleyCars: Stadium GM December 2022
MyValleyCars in Salem once again and today the sales staff reminds us that no one beats a Stadium deal as we feature 8 amazing cars. We also learn more about their annual Toys for Tots toy drive and how you can help make a child’s Christmas.
