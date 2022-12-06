ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Atlas Obscura

Brier Hill Pizza

It’s before dawn on a Saturday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Youngstown, and the smell of red peppers hangs heavy in the air. For decades, a group of volunteers have worked here to keep a beloved tradition alive: making Brier Hill pizzas. The Brier Hill neighborhood,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Warren’s mission hopes for Christmas miracle to repair roof

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On top of the damage inside, Warren Family Mission Director of Public Relations Dominic Mararri says the entire flat roof needs to be replaced. It’s a costly expense for an organization with a mission to help those in need. Inside the building, there are...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield High School: Keep sick students home

Officials in the Canfield Local School District are trying to control the spread of illness. A post on the Canfield Schools Facebook page states that there has been “an abundance” of illness at the high school. The district says it is working with the health department to stop...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Sweet storefront opening on Glenwood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A few home-based bakers are bringing some sweet treats to Glenwood Avenue with a new storefront opening this winter. Jenny Kuczek has been running Pie Oh My out of her home for three years. Now, she and some other licensed cottage bakers are renting a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local food pantry closing its doors Thursday

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday is the last day for the Oasis Food Ministry in Columbiana. The pantry is located at First Christian Church. Volunteers running Oasis said they notified church leaders they needed to step down back in August. When no replacements were found, they decided December 8 would be...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

1st-of-its-kind platform has big plans for 2023

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The streets of Youngstown may look a little different come spring, thanks to a first-of-its-kind platform’s big plans for 2023. Ronnell Elkins, president of YOGO Bikeshare, has hopes that people will be out enjoying the city while using one of his new electric bikes.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Jambar

Ambulance service gives Youngstown an ultimatum

American Medical Response, the company which provides emergency-response services in Youngstown, is asking $1.8 million to supplement its profits. The Youngstown Neighborhood Leaders, a consortium of block club presidents and neighborhood groups from around Youngstown, has hosted three community meetings regarding this topic. The group’s final meeting was Nov. 30 at St. Patrick’s church on Oak Hill.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Choffin students get visit from Youngstown Bomb Squad

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Choffin Career and Technical Center got a firsthand experience with the Youngstown Bomb Squad Thursday. The bomb squad made a visit to the public safety class at the school to show students how some of the equipment is used. “They’re teaching us how...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem City School District is getting more than $37.8 million from Ohio to expand its campus. The money is part of a total project cost of $57.4 million to build a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary/middle/high building. The local share of the project is $19.5 million.
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Space heaters: Staying safe while staying warm

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — As it gets chillier, you might be considering using a space heater to warm up a room in your house. According to the National Fire Protection Association, they’re the leading cause of heating fire deaths. Earlier this week, a woman was killed in a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning. According to Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier, Austin Swiger, 23, and Merissa Durda, 33, are both charged with felonious assault. Durda was also charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

MyValleyCars: Stadium GM December 2022

MyValleyCars in Salem once again and today the sales staff reminds us that no one beats a Stadium deal as we feature 8 amazing cars. We also learn more about their annual Toys for Tots toy drive and how you can help make a child’s Christmas.
SALEM, OH

