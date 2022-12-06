ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Weekly

Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos opens first Florida location at Orlando's Waterford Lakes

There's a new entrant to a crowded taco field in Orlando. Barrio Tacos, a chain based in Cleveland, Ohio, has this week opened the doors to a location in Waterford Lakes. The new restaurant, adorned with Day of the Dead-inspired designs and artwork, is one of 18 Barrio Tacos locations that include spots in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. “Barrios Tacos is a great addition to Waterford Lakes Town Center,” said Lynda Glinski, General Manager, Waterford Lakes Town Center, in a press statement. “The new location has already created buzz with their unique style and extensive menu for families, college students, and those looking for a different taco experience within the market.” Barrio's menu features build-your-own tacos, plenty of queso and multiple margaritas. There will also be a brunch menu available on weekends.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Experimental dune system to be installed in Flagler Beach

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management division is going to bring an experimental dam project to the coast of Flagler Beach. It started installing the Tiger Dam system just south in Volusia County as a temporary seawall for at-risk homes and said it worked there, so now it will be tried in Flagler.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

Crash temporarily blocks State Road 408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eastbound lanes on State Road 408 were blocked off Friday evening following a crash in Orange County, according to Florida 511. Florida 511 announced the crash happened at Exit 18 near State Road 417, though no information was provided on the circumstances of the wreck.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando legend Col. Joe Kittinger dies at 94

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger has passed away at the age of 94. Kittinger was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist. He set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960 as part of Project Excelsior. Kittinger jumped from a high-altitude...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Kissimmee neighborhood rebuilds after Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dellwood Park — a neigborhood in Kissimmee — was struck hard by Hurricane Ian earlier this year, leaving many of the residents to recover from the heavy floods brought in by the storm. It was 5:30 a.m., and News 6 was reporting live in...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Col. Joe Kittinger, legendary Orlando aerospace pioneer, dies at 94

ORLANDO, Fla. – Col. Joe Kittinger, an Air Force veteran whose legendary jump from a balloon in the stratosphere above Earth set a milestone in aerospace history and was key to the space program, has died. The U.S. Parachute Association said Kittinger died this week at the age of...
ORLANDO, FL

