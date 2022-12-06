Read full article on original website
Related
TikTok's Latest Makeup Obsession, "Underpainting," Explained
"Underpainting" is a makeup hack that's getting attention on TikTok. It's an old-school layering technique with concealer, blush, bronzer, and foundation. Learn how to "underpaint" from two pro makeup artists, and the best products to use. TikTok is bursting with beauty hacks. Some are newer discoveries, like the concept of...
As a Minimalist, I Love the "Korean Blush" Nail Trend
Despite my admiration for bold, over-the-top nail art, I'm more of a minimalist-manicure type of person. When I'm not wearing a single polish color, the nail designs I opt for are subtle and pared back. Right now, some of my favorite trends include the ballerina-slipper shape, glazed-doughnut colors, and the new "Korean blush" nail style that's all over Instagram.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
2 Makeup Mistakes That Are Drawing Attention To Wrinkles
While wrinkling is inevitable and normal with age, many of us would rather not emphasize fine lines with the help of makeup, but rather, to highlight our favorite features and experiment with fun looks. With that said, we checked in with professional makeup artists to learn about two common (and easy to do) mistakes many makeup users make over 40, how they might draw attention to wrinkles, and how to avoid them. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artists and experts, Mary Winkenwerder and Mandie Brice.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Goat born with 'human face' looks like it's wearing glasses and resembles Santa Claus
A goat was born with a deformed human face that appears to have glasses, making it look like a demonic Santa Claus. The malformed goat has been born with a human face, with thick white tufts on its head and chin that Santa Claus would be proud of, and dark circles around its eyes that look similar to glasses.
Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive
Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
Miley Cyrus Stuns In New Photo From 30th Birthday Party
Miley Cyrus shared a sweet photo from her 30th birthday on November 23rd.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
pethelpful.com
Tiny Chihuahua's Precious Little Song Is Just Irresistible
We’ll never not be impressed with all the tricks dogs can do. And think about how far the tricks have come from just teaching them to sit. No longer is ‘sit’ impressive though because well, dogs are now singing. Yes, singing!. The latest singing dog to take...
Sisters Thought They Scored a Gorgeous Piece of Wooden Furniture but They Ended Up Unlocking a Mystery
Now, they’re hunting for answers.
TODAY.com
Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets
We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
3 Classic, Ultra-Flattering Haircuts Every Woman Over 40 Should Try At Least Once
Has it been a good while since you sat in a salon chair and let a stylist work their magic fingers and scissors on your strands? Can you not remember the last time you visited a salon and asked for something other than a “trim” (no more than an inch or two at most)? Change is hard, especially when it comes to your hair. But if you are feeling a little less than inspired by your current ‘do and are longing for something more stylish, but have no clue where to start, allow Krysta Biancone, co-founder of Amari Salon & Spa and hair stylist at Hair by Krysta, to offer some much-needed inspo.
"Sleeping Beauty" mummy buried in an Italian catacomb appears to open and close her eyes
The "Sleeping Beauty" mummyPhoto byCredit: Maria la sposo; Public Domain Image. The "Sleeping Beauty" mummy is the embalmed body of a two-year-old girl who died in 1920. Rosalio Lombardo was born in Palermo, Italy in 1918. Just one week before her second birthday, she died of pneumonia. Her grief-stricken father requested that her remains be preserved.
2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair
Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
