Washington Examiner
Prison official didn't show for George Floyd ex-officer sentencing, forcing court delay
A former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s back during his arrest in May 2020 is set to be sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday afternoon after scheduling confusion caused the Bureau of Prisons to miss the initial sentencing and resulted in an hourslong delay.
FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI has secretly stripped eight more people of their rights to own, use, or purchase firearms , according to internal FBI documents obtained by the Washington Examiner. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and over a dozen GOP members of Congress in October demanded that the FBI...
Jim Jordan tears into credibility of Supreme Court Alito whistleblower in explosive hearing
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the House Judiciary Committee's ranking Republican, tore into a former anti-abortion leader who alleged he was informed in advance about the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court ruling Thursday, casting serious doubt on the whistleblower's allegations that the information came from Justice Samuel Alito. Jordan sought...
Illegal immigrants 11 times more likely to be electronically tracked than jailed under Biden
The Biden administration has exponentially expanded the use of an immigration program that allows people who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border to be released into the United States and tracked electronically rather than detained in jail. The number of people enrolled in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program...
Judges who act like officers can't hide behind judicial immunity
What would you do if a judge came into your home without a warrant and started demanding that your ex-spouse take some of your personal belongings? You would probably feel like your rights had been violated, and you would want to hold that judge accountable. But a doctrine called “judicial immunity” makes it almost impossible to sue judges when they violate people’s constitutional rights.
Philadelphia's de-policing backlash
In 2017, Larry Krasner was among the first candidates in the country to run as a “progressive prosecutor” in his successful campaign for Philadelphia district attorney. That wave swept across the country, with left-wing lawyers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Manhattan, and elsewhere following the Krasner model: running for the chief prosecutor’s office while promising to decrease prosecutions.
DOJ demands Trump team be held in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago documents: Report
The Justice Department is asking a judge to hold former President Donald Trump's team in contempt of court for not following a subpoena, issued in May, to return classified documents. Lawyers for the DOJ have requested that Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia,...
Jabari Burrell charged in NYC triple murder of three female relatives
A Brooklyn man has been charged with the grisly triple murder of three female relatives in Queens. Jabari Burrell, 22, was arrested Friday on three counts of murder in the gruesome Nov. 18 slayings. He is accused of fatally stabbing Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, 65, her 47-year-old daughter, Latoya Gordon — who is the suspect’s aunt — and Brown-Johnson’s stepdaughter, Patrice Johnson, cops said. The Queens man had been awaiting extradition to the Big Apple after being apprehended in Virginia, cops and law enforcement sources said. Burrell previously waived his Miranda rights and gave cops specific details on how he killed each of his victims, including...
Buzz: Biden gun tax expected, Emhoff stepping out, meet 'Moms of Influence,' Braun cleared for Indy statehouse
Gun owners are bracing for a new Biden administration ruling that could turn millions of them into lawbreakers. We hear that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives this month is expected to rule on the legality of AR-15-style “pistols” equipped with a brace so that handicapped shooters can use it. One group said that the rule was being reviewed at the White House.
Key provision of Constitution in play as Supreme Court hears election case
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in Moore v. Harper , a case that turns on the meaning of a key provision in the Constitution outlining the Framers’ structure for congressional elections. It is a complex case and although it’s difficult to predict how the high court will...
Trump's legal team will not appeal order to end Mar-a-Lago special master review: Report
Former President Donald Trump indicated he doesn't plan to appeal to the Supreme Court a lower court order that brought an end to the special master review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed U.S. District Judge Aileen...
NYPD suffering from mass police resignations as officers flee the Big Apple
The New York City Police Department is reportedly suffering through its highest rate of resignations in nearly two decades. About 1,225 police officers have resigned from their posts through November before reaching five years of service, per a report from the New York Times. It is the largest exit of officers from the NYPD since 2002.
WATCH: ABC pulls Backstreet Boys holiday special after Nick Carter accused of rape
ABC has pulled the Backstreet Boys's holiday special following the emergence of a lawsuit accusing Nick Carter of the rape of a minor in 2001. A Very Backstreet Holiday will no longer air on Dec. 14, the Washington Examiner has confirmed. In place of the special, repeats of comedy shows will run on the network.
Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
