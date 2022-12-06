ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Washington Examiner

Illegal immigrants 11 times more likely to be electronically tracked than jailed under Biden

The Biden administration has exponentially expanded the use of an immigration program that allows people who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border to be released into the United States and tracked electronically rather than detained in jail. The number of people enrolled in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program...
Washington Examiner

Judges who act like officers can't hide behind judicial immunity

What would you do if a judge came into your home without a warrant and started demanding that your ex-spouse take some of your personal belongings? You would probably feel like your rights had been violated, and you would want to hold that judge accountable. But a doctrine called “judicial immunity” makes it almost impossible to sue judges when they violate people’s constitutional rights.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia's de-policing backlash

In 2017, Larry Krasner was among the first candidates in the country to run as a “progressive prosecutor” in his successful campaign for Philadelphia district attorney. That wave swept across the country, with left-wing lawyers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Manhattan, and elsewhere following the Krasner model: running for the chief prosecutor’s office while promising to decrease prosecutions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Jabari Burrell charged in NYC triple murder of three female relatives

A Brooklyn man has been charged with the grisly triple murder of three female relatives in Queens. Jabari Burrell, 22, was arrested Friday on three counts of murder in the gruesome Nov. 18 slayings. He is accused of fatally stabbing Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, 65, her 47-year-old daughter, Latoya Gordon — who is the suspect’s aunt — and Brown-Johnson’s stepdaughter, Patrice Johnson, cops said. The Queens man had been awaiting extradition to the Big Apple after being apprehended in Virginia, cops and law enforcement sources said. Burrell previously waived his Miranda rights and gave cops specific details on how he killed each of his victims, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Buzz: Biden gun tax expected, Emhoff stepping out, meet 'Moms of Influence,' Braun cleared for Indy statehouse

Gun owners are bracing for a new Biden administration ruling that could turn millions of them into lawbreakers. We hear that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives this month is expected to rule on the legality of AR-15-style “pistols” equipped with a brace so that handicapped shooters can use it. One group said that the rule was being reviewed at the White House.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

NYPD suffering from mass police resignations as officers flee the Big Apple

The New York City Police Department is reportedly suffering through its highest rate of resignations in nearly two decades. About 1,225 police officers have resigned from their posts through November before reaching five years of service, per a report from the New York Times. It is the largest exit of officers from the NYPD since 2002.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
FORT WORTH, TX

