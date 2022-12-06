A Brooklyn man has been charged with the grisly triple murder of three female relatives in Queens. Jabari Burrell, 22, was arrested Friday on three counts of murder in the gruesome Nov. 18 slayings. He is accused of fatally stabbing Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, 65, her 47-year-old daughter, Latoya Gordon — who is the suspect’s aunt — and Brown-Johnson’s stepdaughter, Patrice Johnson, cops said. The Queens man had been awaiting extradition to the Big Apple after being apprehended in Virginia, cops and law enforcement sources said. Burrell previously waived his Miranda rights and gave cops specific details on how he killed each of his victims, including...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO