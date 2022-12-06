ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m tired of dealing with my know-it-all neighbor

DEAR ABBY: Last year, two former classmates bought houses next door to me. I don’t mind one of them, but the other, “Evie,” is a snippy know-it-all with a sugar daddy boyfriend. She looks down on everyone. In addition to yelling over the fence when they see us outside or on our back deck, they have invited my husband and me to dinner at their house and for happy hour several times. I have made excuses, but I’m running out of them. I have no intention of accepting these invitations. My husband thinks we should “just get it over with”...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Fake Change Temporarily

Perhaps you were the one who discarded the narcissist, or they were the one to discard you. Regardless of who initially ended things, now the narcissist has returned and is begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!

Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Hinton News

Dear Abby 11/28/22: Couple’s marriage has become a partnership of convenience

DEAR ABBY: Although my husband and I are no longer in a romantic relationship, we are what I call "life partners." After cancer left him impotent, he rejected any physical affection at all. I had an extramarital affair which lasted four years. My boyfriend passed away last year. I have no desire to be physically involved with my husband, but I do miss being affectionate and in a romantic (not necessarily sexual) relationship. I feel empty, and I'm not sure if we should be considering divorce or continue in our day-to-day routine of being socially close but otherwise distant. We...
New York Post

Dear Abby: My husband won’t celebrate my birthday

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for five years. My husband and I are both past middle age and have been married before (me twice; three times for him). For much of our early marriage, my husband was ill. He required several surgeries and a lot of care. I never complained or felt burdened, yet the smallest ache or pain I have is, apparently, a “pain” for him.  As time has gone on, there are some things in our marriage that I frankly don’t understand. We celebrate Father’s Day and his birthday, but never Mother’s Day or my birthday. My husband...
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m being accused of something I didn’t do

DEAR ABBY: A friend, “Marie,” approached me in the parking lot after church, raising her voice, flailing her arms and saying three people had told her that I told them to stay away from her and her husband. I told Marie it wasn’t true, and she and her husband were my friends. She reiterated that three people said it, shaking her hand and holding up three fingers in my face.  When I asked who they were, she wouldn’t tell me. I asked her if she would get the three people together at her house because I would like to talk to...
Boomer Magazine

He’s Still a Lying Cheating Husband

After more than two decades of marriage, he’s still a lying cheating husband. He doesn’t want a divorce, but his wife has had it. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson advises in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I have been with my husband for 23...
Hinton News

Dear Abby 12/5/22: Woman will no longer accept relative’s abusive behavior

DEAR ABBY: I have a sister-in-law, "Karen," no one in my husband's family likes. She's rude and insulting and acts like she is better than everyone else. She feels she's entitled to have family members watch her kids so she can do what she wants. (If you refuse, she drops the kids off at the door.) If anyone confronts her about her bad behavior, she claims she has anxiety and depression to make the person feel guilty. Now, I'm not saying she doesn't have these mental health issues, but I believe she uses them to manipulate others. My mother-in-law keeps...
New York Post

Dear Abby: I can’t choose between my boyfriend and my best friend

DEAR ABBY: I recently started talking to this guy from my past. I really like him. We’ve been off and on for a year now because we both had things in our lives that needed attention first (i.e., my bipolar depression and seeking counseling).  see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity Anyway, my best friend has threatened to remove me from her life if I pursue a relationship with him. On one hand, this guy makes me feel like I’m on fire — in a good way, of course. But, on the other hand, I don’t want...
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a coworker

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my wife for a little over a year. I love her. However, right before our wedding, I met a co-worker I’ll call “Alexis.” We hit it off, and I consider her a close friend.  Alexis and I hooked up a few times before and after my wedding. We never discuss the encounters after they happen. After we’ve had a few drinks, we both say things about being together, but usually, we’re just best friends. While my friends believe this is odd, it’s almost a blessing that the awkward conversation doesn’t happen after a night...
New York Post

Dear Abby: My husband refuses to work

DEAR ABBY: Where do I begin? I’ve been a loyal reader of your column for years. I have been married to my current husband for 14 not-good years. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiomyopathy seven years ago and hasn’t had a job since then. We have a daughter who will be 7 soon. I feel he could solve these problems by taking his medication and dieting. However, he insists his medical conditions keep him from working.  He doesn’t take care of our daughter and doesn’t do anything around the house. I take out the trash,...
