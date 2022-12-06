ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

FUN 107

Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen

A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Holiday Wish 2022 a Huge Success Thanks to Generous SouthCoast Community

The Fun 107 Morning Show was so touched by the generosity this week during Holiday Wish, each of them would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the community. In its 8th year of working together, Fun 107 and the United Way of Greater New Bedford were able to help five local families, but it was the effort of the community that will allow these families to have a brighter future.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Controversy in Dedham after library leaves Christmas trees out of holiday decorations

DEDHAM, Mass. — Of all the holiday decorations that can be seen in the Dedham Public Library locations, one seasonal mainstay is controversially missing this year. There's a wreath on the front door of the library's Endicott Branch and other Christmas decorations spread across the front desk and the library's shelves. Screen savers show snowmen, Hanukkah menorahs and presents.
DEDHAM, MA
FUN 107

Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch

Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

See Santa at Free Holly Jolly Fest Inside Kilburn Mill

I love it when work means enjoying fun family events with my kids and that's exactly what this weekend is bringing with the Holly Jolly Fest in New Bedford. Once again The Kilburn Mill and Tufts Health are filling the third floor at the mill with festive family fun and it is free for the public to enjoy from noon to 3 p.m.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Chatham's Christmas By The Sea Starts Friday

CHATHAM – Santa's been making the rounds lately and will stop downtown this weekend for the annual Christmas by the Sea celebration. Sponsored by the Chatham Chamber of Commerce and Merchants Association, the holiday celebration includes open houses and special events at local businesses, caroling, street performers and of course a big showing from the Jolly Old Elf himself.
CHATHAM, MA
Caught in Southie

Coming to the Neighborhood: Stubbys

Renowned family-owned and operated Nantucket staple is making its first mainland debut in the heart of the city in the Seaport District. Loved by a die-hard following of locals and island tourists alike, Stubbys offers a unique, classic menu covering breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night bites. Customers will find a...
NANTUCKET, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People

With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
