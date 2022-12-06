ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

House Ethics Committee fines Madison Cawthorn over handling of crypto coin

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNh5B_0jZcTcUA00


T he House Ethics Committee has ordered outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) to pay roughly $15,000 in fines after it found evidence that he engaged in insider trading involving a cryptocurrency .

An investigative subcommittee into allegations initially made public by the Washington Examiner found that Cawthorn made speculative moves with the meme "Let's Go Brandon" crypto coin based on information not available to the general public. The same report did not find evidence that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

MADISON CAWTHORN FACES HEFTY FEC FINE FOR DISCLOSING CAMPAIGN FINANCES NEARLY A MONTH LATE

The 81-page report said Cawthorn "promoted a cryptocurrency in which he had a financial interest in violation of rules protecting against conflicts of interest," "failed to file timely reports to the House disclosing his transactions relating to the cryptocurrency," and that his "purchase of the cryptocurrency was on more generous terms than were available to the general public, resulting in an improper gift."

The investigations concluded that Cawthorn should repay the $14,237.49 value of the improper gift to "an appropriate charitable organization not later than December 31, 2022," as well as a $1,000 late disclosure fee within two weeks.

The same ethics report looked into allegations that Cawthorn engaged in an improper sexual or romantic relationship with a member of his staff but concluded there was no evidence of such a relationship or an unprofessional office environment.

The Washington Examiner's exclusive reporting earlier this year made public Cawthorn's involvement with the founder of a meme cryptocurrency named for the "Let's Go Brandon" chant mocking President Joe Biden. In December 2021, Cawthorn responded to a photo with LGBCoin founder James Koutoulas with "LGB legends. ... Tomorrow we go to the moon!" on Instagram. The next day, NASCAR driver Brandon Brown announced that the coin would be his main season sponsor, causing the value to spike by 75%. The value evaporated after NASCAR rejected the cryptocurrency as a sponsor, and several unidentified insiders dumped their holdings at the same time, causing the value of the coin to plummet from $570 million on Dec. 30, 2021, to zero at the end of January 2022.

Koutoulas relaunched the coin in February, after which Cawthorn spent months telling his followers to invest in the coin, though it was trading at 95% below its December peak.

"While cryptocurrency promotion, particularly of a 'meme coin,' may be a novel issue before the Committee, whether a Member may promote an asset in which that Member has a financial interest is not a novel question," the Ethics Committee report said.

Cawthorn's association with LGBCoin was only one of the scandals plaguing him during his second and final year in the House. Graphic videos and images surfaced that allegedly showed him behaving sexually with a member of his staff, but the Ethics investigation concluded that such a relationship did not exist while Cawthorn was in office.

Cawthorn courted scandal leading up to his May primary by accusing senior lawmakers of participating in cocaine-fueled orgies. He called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "thug," incurred multiple traffic violations for driving with a revoked license, and tried to bring a gun onto an airplane. His reelection bid ended in a primary defeat to Chuck Edwards.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The congressman will donate the $15,000 fine to two organizations, split evenly: the Firearms Policy Coalition and the Shepherd Brain and Spinal Cord Center in Georgia. A Cawthorn spokesperson focused on the committee finding no evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer in a statement to Politico .

"Rep. Cawthorn thanks the Committee for their thorough investigation and is pleased to note that the Committee fully exonerated him of the false, malicious, and stupendously idiotic allegations of an improper relationship with staff members," the spokesperson said.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed

The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Law & Crime

‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
260K+
Followers
73K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy