Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Ben Baby says Bengals players very aware Browns have gotten the best of them, know they have to win this one
Ben Baby of ESPN says Bengals players are very aware the Browns have their number and feel extra motivated to beat them this weekend to change that narrative.
atozsports.com
Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
How many NFL QBs make as much or more as Aaron Judge’s new contract?
Aaron Judge got a massive deal to return to the New York Yankees. How does it compare to quarterback salaries in the NFL?. After a dramatic reporting cycle that first indicated Aaron Judge’s new deal would be with the San Francisco Giants, Aaron Judge returned to the New York Yankees. To get him to stay in free agency, the Yankees had to offer Judge a significant contract.
Kerry Coombs: The Head Coach 'Matters Less Than Who Sits In That Locker'
'West Side Jesus' brought the passion following Thursday's practice.
Josh Boyer should be on the Miami Dolphins hotseat
Offensively, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have a lot of defense to stop the Miami Dolphins’ offense but it’s Miami’s defense that is concerning. Mike McDaniel has the Dolphins’ offensive playing at “ludicrous speed”, some of you will get that reference. On the other side of the ball, it has clearly been a problem all year long…the defense is not playing up to its potential.
Top-10 2024 Quarterback Places UC Among Final Schools
The dual-threat talent could be a nice weapon for Scott Satterfield.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State assistant to be retained on Cincinnati coaching staff following hiring of Scott Satterfield, per report
There were some changes expected to be made to the Cincinnati coaching staff now that Scott Satterfield is the head coach. Luckily for one assistant that isn’t going to be the case. Kerry Coombs has some history with the NFL as well as multiple jobs in the college football...
No. 19 UCLA rolls past Denver
Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 to help No. 19 UCLA extend its winning streak
Recruiting Roundup: UC Football Offers Pair Of Four-Star Talents; Multiple Weekend Visits Lined Up
The recruiting train is rolling for the Bearcats' new regime.
Luke Kandra goes in-depth on his decision to transfer to Cincinnati
On Thursday former Louisville offensive lineman Luke Kandra announced his intention to transfer to Cincinnati and become the first commitment for the Bearcats in the Scott Satterfield era. Following his commitment to Cincinnati, Bearcat Journal spoke with Kandra about his decision to come home and play for the Bearcats. Here...
CBS Sports
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Xavier: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Cincinnati Bearcats haven't won a contest against the Xavier Musketeers since Dec. 8 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Bearcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Xavier at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1