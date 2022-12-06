ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
FanSided

How many NFL QBs make as much or more as Aaron Judge’s new contract?

Aaron Judge got a massive deal to return to the New York Yankees. How does it compare to quarterback salaries in the NFL?. After a dramatic reporting cycle that first indicated Aaron Judge’s new deal would be with the San Francisco Giants, Aaron Judge returned to the New York Yankees. To get him to stay in free agency, the Yankees had to offer Judge a significant contract.
FanSided

Josh Boyer should be on the Miami Dolphins hotseat

Offensively, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have a lot of defense to stop the Miami Dolphins’ offense but it’s Miami’s defense that is concerning. Mike McDaniel has the Dolphins’ offensive playing at “ludicrous speed”, some of you will get that reference. On the other side of the ball, it has clearly been a problem all year long…the defense is not playing up to its potential.
FanSided

FanSided

