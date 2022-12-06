ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Apple hit with lawsuit alleging AirTags used to stalk women

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAKcH_0jZcTI1k00

Apple i s the target of a class action lawsuit alleging that AirTag has become a "dangerous" tool for stalkers to track and follow women and that the company has not done enough to counter the practice.

Two women filed a federal lawsuit against Apple on Monday in the Northern District Court of California, alleging that their exes used the real-time location tracker to track and harass them. The suit arrived after several police reports were released in 2022 alleging that the tool had been used to follow several individuals.

PULLING THE PLUG: STATE CONSIDERS TRIPLING FEE FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

AirTags' live-tracking of location makes it "One of the most dangerous and frightening technologies employed by stalkers," the suit claims . One of the two women in the case claims that her ex-boyfriend colored an AirTag with a sharpie and hid it inside the wheel well of her car. The other woman alleged that her "estranged husband" had planted the AirTag onto their child's bag. When she removed the device, it was later replaced.

The tags have been used to track an assortment of individuals. One family said they were "terrified" after discovering that a stranger had attached an AirTag to their luggage during their visit to Walt Disney World.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Apple acknowledged "reports of bad actors attempting to misuse AirTag for malicious or criminal purposes" in a February blog post . The Big Tech company said that it was working with law enforcement and other experts to counter these efforts and releasing a series of updates to account for these fixes. These include "precision finding" for the iPhone that would allow users to locate unwanted trackers and text alerts that would help a user find an AirTag if it is placed somewhere where its sound is muffled. The updates have not been released as of December 2022.

The suit asks that a jury assess whether Apple should owe punitive damages for allegedly releasing the AirTag with insufficient safety measures to stop said stalking practices.

Comments / 2

Related
Scary Mommy

Two Women Sue Apple, Claiming AirTags Are 'Weapons' For Stalkers

Apple is under fire after two women sued the tech giant, claiming their AirTag is a “dangerous product” and “has become the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers.”. According to CNN, the women — one from Texas, the other from New York — filed the proposed class action lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco on Monday, alleging that their previous romantic partners used the company’s $29 AirTags to track their whereabouts. They are seeking unspecified monetary damages.
TEXAS STATE
lawstreetmedia.com

Apple Hit with Class Action Over AirTag Stalking

Two people have filed a class-action complaint against Apple, Inc. over Apple’s item tracking product AirTag. They allege that AirTags have empowered stalkers, who illicitly place the tags on their victims. The complaint describes that even before the release of AirTags, industry experts were sounding the alarm as to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Popular Apple Device Puts Women at Risk, Lawsuit Says

Technology has made our lives increasingly more convenient. How many telephone numbers do you know off the top of your head?. Not many probably, because our phone technology has eliminated the need for us to keep track of all of those digits. But progress comes with a cost, and for...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Elon Musk will charge iPhone users more money for Twitter Blue: report

Elon Musk — amping up a battle with Apple over the punishing fees it charges app developers — is reportedly planning to charge iPhone owners extra to sign up to the Twitter Blue subscription service through Apple’s App Store rather than through the web. The Twitter boss told some of his employees that anyone who uses an iPhone to pay for the monthly subscription that grants them a blue checkmark next to their name will need to fork over $11 a month — and not the $7 is costs web users, The Information reported. Musk had previously charged Twitter Blue subscribers $7.99...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
260K+
Followers
73K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy