Craig Daily Press
Craig Daily Press
Tri-State Generation brings grant-writing support to Craig to aid in coal transition
After listening to what community partners say Craig needs to endure the upcoming transition away from coal, Tri-State Generation will be bringing in additional grant-writing support to supplement existing efforts. Tri-State Generation and leadership from the Craig Station power plant met with community stakeholders on Thursday, Dec. 8, to announce...
Craig Daily Press
Local Marketing District invests lodging tax money in Moffat County’s future
The Moffat County Local Marketing District was established after county voters passed measure 5A in 2015, creating a 4% tax on the nightly purchase price for local lodging. Since then, the tax has generated more than $2 million. Justin Kawcak, a local marketing district board member, said the purpose of...
Craig Daily Press
History in Focus: Mount Harris and The Wadge Mine
Just seven miles east of Hayden on U.S. Highway 40, most of us quickly and unknowingly drive right through the middle of what was once Mount Harris, a coal mining town of about 1,500. Upon its demise in 1958 when the mines closed, it suffered the indignity of being completely erased from its original location.
Craig Daily Press
BLM prescribed burning planned southwest of Meeker
The Bureau of Land Management is planning a prescribed burn at the Piceance Basin, about 25 miles southwest of Meeker, sometime between Dec. 12 and March 30, weather permitting. According to the BLM, prescribed burns reduce hazardous fuels near residences, improve range conditions and reduce catastrophic wildfire risk. This burn...
Craig Daily Press
MCSD Whiteboard: A semester comes to a close
With December upon us and holiday season in full swing, it’s a magical time of year. At Moffat County School District, we hope every child has a special ramp up to the most wonderful time of the year, as well as a successful wrap up to the first semester of this school year.
Craig Daily Press
Warehouse Food Hall hosts holiday giving, opens up search for new vendor
The Warehouse Food Hall is doing some charitable giving in the month of December and looking for a new vendor to fill a vacancy at the start of the year. At the Warehouse Coffee Co. every cup of coffee sold in the month of December will donate $1 to Moffat County United Way, a local human service nonprofit that mobilizes the community through financial resources. The coffee shop opens each morning at 7 a.m. and serves coffee, espresso and baked goods from an in-house baker.
