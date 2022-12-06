Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving Sends Message with his Nike Shoes
Brooklyn Nets point guard concealed the Nike Swoosh logo on his shoes and wrote a message.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest fourth-quarter failure leaves J.B. Bickerstaff miffed: ‘I needed to help them more’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff angrily stormed off the podium and walked down the hallway, making a beeline toward his office. Along the way, fans still lingering -- or perhaps drinking away their sorrows -- inside the closed-door Lexus Signature Lounge tried to get Bickerstaff’s attention and offer encouragement following a disastrous late-game collapse against the Sacramento Kings.
Kyrie Irving's Incredible Highlight Is Going Viral
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS
Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
Cavaliers vs. Kings: Live updates as Cleveland continues homestand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are looking to avenge a loss from earlier this season as they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Tipoff at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7:30 p.m. Cleveland (16-9) fell to the Kings 127-120 on Nov. 9, in the midst of a five-game losing streak....
Donovan Mitchell won’t play Friday night vs. Sacramento Kings, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will not play against the Sacramento Kings Friday night, sources tell cleveland.com. Mitchell, who entered the night listed as questionable with lower right leg soreness, has been battling the issue for a few weeks. He initially rolled his ankle during Cleveland’s Nov. 11 loss against the Golden State Warriors and then re-aggravated the injury recently against the Toronto Raptors.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers look to get back in the win column on Saturday on the second night of a back to back when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Cavs fell to the Kings, 106-95, on Friday...
A new era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball has officially arrived: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While it’s been said that a new era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball began when Donovan Mitchell arrived, his performance against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night made it official. Mitchell scored 43 points, igniting the Cleveland crowd and leading the Cavaliers to...
Charles Barkley urges Chicago Bulls to "blow it up"
The Chicago Bulls ended a three-game losing streak, but they've underachieved. That's why Barkley thinks it's time for a rebuild.
