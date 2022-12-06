Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.
Jalopnik
Wholesale Used Car Prices Are 15.6 Percent Lower Than They Were In January
It sucks to be in the market for a car these days. High MSRPs and even higher dealer markups make a lot of new cars unreachable for a lot of buyers, which has increased demand for used cars. As a result, pre-owned prices have shot up as well. For the first time in a while, though, we have some good news about used car prices.
Jalopnik
Lynk & Co CEO Calls the Auto Industry a Bunch of Sustainability Hypocrites
Lynk & Co, a Chinese-Swedish automaker owned by Volvo’s parent company Geely, has been working for years to make subscriptions and car-sharing work. In Europe, €550 per month gets you behind the wheel of a Lynk & Co 01, with maintenance and insurance included. Unlike a traditional lease, it’s entirely month-to-month, and the company allows you to rent the car to other users when you’re not using it. Apparently, Lynk & Co’s CEO is frustrated that more automakers haven’t moved to a similar business model, for sustainability’s sake.
Jalopnik
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey Really, Really Wants Automakers to Keep AM Radio in Their Electric Cars
When BMW introduced the electric i3 city car, it was a wild departure from what you saw in the rest of the lineup. And not just because it was battery-powered. While it offered a surprisingly fun driving experience and an optional range extender for owners who needed extra range, one thing it didn’t offer really stood out: AM radio. Now other automakers are or are considering following suit, and U.S. Senator Ed Markey is not happy about that.
Jalopnik
Everyone Wants to Build U.S. Battery Plants Now
Hyundai and BMW have joined a wave of overseas automakers looking to beef up their battery manufacturing here in the U.S., China’s car industry is making waves in Russia as other companies pull out, and Mercedes has opened its first EV-only dealership. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Jalopnik
Mexico, Canada and Automakers Just Caught a Big Free Trade Break
New NAFTA just got a little better for Mexico and Canada, General Motors is doing all that it can to be “resilient” amid supply chain headaches, and an airbag maker that is not Takata is under investigation by the government. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, December 9, 2022.
Jalopnik
The GMC Hummer EV Has a Cheeky Jab at the Tesla Cybertruck Hidden in its Dashboard
I just spent a week driving the GMC Hummer EV, a ridiculously quick and astoundingly huge vehicle that’s nerve-wracking to pilot on the cramped and crowded streets of NYC. The new electric Hummer is genuinely impressive, and I’ll have more to say on it in a future article, but for now I want to talk about something I found buried deep in a sub-menu on the dashboard touchscreen: An icon that shows a Hummer EV driving over a Tesla Cybertruck, labeled VPRWR. Vaporware, get it? Very cheeky, GMC.
Comments / 0