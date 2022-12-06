Read full article on original website
Bell County woman facing child exploitation charges after undercover investigation
A woman has been arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Several Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristopher Engle age 41 of London on Thursday morning December 8, 2022 at approximately 9:31 AM. The arrest occurred off Helvetia Rd., North, approximately 4 miles...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in a neighboring county. Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said the...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County man faces assault charges
A Wallins Creek man is facing charges, including assault, after allegedly entering a home and assaulting a man and women. Shaun Vick, 26, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest citation, police received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec....
wymt.com
One injured, one charged during recent assault
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a recent assault. Police said they responded to Mount Morgan Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to a domestic violence call. When they arrived, officers arrested Dylan Jarvis, 23. Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received...
wymt.com
Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday. First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The woman at the scene was detained,...
wvlt.tv
3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been charged after attempting to mail drugs to the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Keeton said that Detective Lisa Anderson and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after jail officials discovered contraband in incoming mail that was set to be delivered to an individual in custody.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Man Accused Of Killing His Brother Appears In Court
The Laurel County man accused of killing his brother was in court this week. A not guilty plea was entered for Bailey Smith. Deputies say Smith shot and killed his brother, Grant Smith, on Friday in London. He was on the run for more than one day before deputies received a tip. Bailey Smith was spotted Saturday night at a business of US 25. He is scheduled to be back in court on December 14th.
wklw.com
Perry Co Man Facing Charges of Threatening Police Officer
A Perry Co man facing several charges including for allegedly threatening a Police Officer. Hazard Police say on November 26 officers tried to do a traffic stop on Ronnie Lee Sebastian of Bonnyman on East Main Street but instead of pulling over he reportedly took off and, they allege, drove the wrong way on several roads including KY-15 with his light. The Hazard Herald reports Officers broke off the chase but when Sebastian later called 911 to report his vehicle stolen, dispatchers pinpointed his location and Hazard Police picked him up at a Grocery Store. He allegedly threatened the officers for which he faces a charge of third-degree terroristic threatening on top of evading, assault and wanton endangerment.
Body recovered from Norris Lake identified as retired police officer
A body was found in Norris Lake Tuesday morning according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
wymt.com
Bell County man facing rape charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
q95fm.net
q95fm.net
Escaped Whitley County Detention Center Inmate Back in Custody
Law enforcement in Whitley County responded to a call on Sunday of an escaped inmate. Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Williamsburg Police Department and Kentucky State Police responded to a call of an inmate escaping the Whitley County Detention Center. After using a drone in their search, Williamsburg police officers...
wymt.com
wymt.com
Lexington men arrested following police chase in Whitley County
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Southern Kentucky. On Sunday night, Williamsburg Police officers were called to Interstate 75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then came back into Kentucky.
q95fm.net
z93country.com
Illegal items Seized as Man as Arrested
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Wayne County man has been arrested on a Kentucky Parole Board Parole Violation Warrant. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 8:46 pm Deputy Barnett observed a vehicle on Michigan Avenue cross over the white line into the shoulder. Deputy Barnett got behind the vehicle at the stop light and ran the registration plate through NCIC and the owner of the vehicle was showing an active Parole Warrant. Deputy Barnett observed the individual in the mirror of the individual having the Warrant and initiated a traffic stop on Main St. Deputy Smedley assisted Deputy Barnett with the traffic stop and made contact with the individual. After verifying through our local 911 Dispatch that the individual had an active Parole Warrant Jason Fairchild was placed under arrest. Deputy Barnett asked Fairchild if he had anything on his person. Fairchild pulled his underwear out and Deputy Barnett observed what appeared to be a wrapped-up glove covered in plastic wrap inside. The individual handed the item to Deputy Barnett and stated there were only Suboxone and Xanax inside. Deputy Barnett unwrapped the item at the Sheriff’s Office and inside located 2 bags containing a crystal substance, 20 Suboxone pills, 10 Suboxone Sublingual Films, and 14 Alprazolam tablets. Fairchild was also in possession of $400 in cash. The crystal substance showed a combined weight of 18.5 grams. The crystal substance was field tested with the TruNarc Narcotics Identification Device and it showed positive for methamphetamine. The crystal substance will be sent to the KSP lab for testing. All drug-related items and the U.S. Currency were logged into evidence at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
wymt.com
Firefighters investigating cause of overnight fire in Powell County
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Firefighters are working to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Powell County. Dispatchers say the fire happened at a trailer on Echo Hollow Road Wednesday night. They say everyone inside made it out safely. All area fire departments responded to...
wbontv.com
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
