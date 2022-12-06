How Kevin Wilson’s departure for Tulsa affects Ohio State football’s offensive staff vs. Georgia

Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star safety Malik Hartford during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Malik Hartford. School: Lakota West...
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl at the end of the month. Here are three surprise players for the game. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have their work cut out for them in the Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs come in as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and they will most certainly be the best team that Ohio State has seen to date.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keenan Bailey quickly stepped in for Kevin Wilson on Ohio State football’s recruiting trail, heading out to Georgia earlier this week. Soon he will take over for Wilson in a more significant way. Cleveland.com confirmed a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Bailey is expected to be promoted to tight ends coach. Wilson, who was recently hired to become Tulsa’s head coach, coached that group in addition to his offensive coordinator duties.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jermaine Mathews was once the feel-good story of Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class, but lately, he’s been the most recent commit to be at the center of a potential flip. The nation’s No. 135 player and No. 15 cornerback has heard all the rumors...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud appeared to be writing the final chapter of his Ohio State football legacy when he took the microphone after his second loss to Michigan. One week later, it became clear that a significant portion of his Buckeye story may not yet be on the page. Stroud took a small detour from Peach Bowl preparations to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York this weekend. He became a two-time finalist and will officially be the first OSU star recognized on that stage twice since Archie Griffin’s back-to-back wins in 1974-75.
Following another 11-1 regular season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, they have found themselves in the College Football Playoff for the fifth time in program history. But when they take the field at the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve to face the top-seeded Georgia Bulldogs, they will be in a position that this program does not face often.
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is looking for a new running back after watching Mark Fletcher decommit and a high-profile one just came back on the market. Rueben Owens is the nation’s No. 23 player and No. 2 running back and has announced that he has decommitted from Lousiville after joining the Cardinals’ class in June. It’s the second school he’s decommitted from after originally committing to Texas.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Matayo Uiagalelei has become part of what’s being called the big three in terms of Ohio State football targets left on the board for the 2023 class. The Buckeyes are in the running for three five-star edge rushers in the class, with each expected to make a decision between now and signing day. They only need one of them to sign for this to be another successful cycle on the defensive line, but would surely take more if that ever became a reality.
There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State touted its nation-leading name, image and likeness revenue opportunities for athletes in the early months of that new frontier in college sports. Less than a year later, however, the athletic department is concerned about where it stands relative to other major programs. The main issue are the collectives — typically non-profit entities run by boosters or prominent donors that bring in funds to distribute to athletes. As collectives grew in popularity, money flowed into some at a rate that those affiliated with OSU have not been able to match.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk Rants, Doug Lesmerises is covering four main topics off the top and then running through rants from text subscribers. First, (1:32) Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State career is officially over as the star receiver will not recover from his hamstring injury to be able to play in the Buckeyes’ playoff semifinal against Georgia.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Thursday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are drafting nine Ohio State players they think could show out during December practices and set themselves up for leaps in 2023 -- if not before. That means a lot of of young Buckeyes in...
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without a key player for tonight's home game against Rutgers. Starting guard Isaac Likekele has “gone home to Texas to attend to a family matter,” the team announced on Thursday. Likekele, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, is averaging 4.5 points, 6.3...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson’s announcement of an early departure from her post struck some students, faculty, and community members as unexpected. But she wasn’t the first university president to abandon the position; rather, Johnson’s pending resignation follows a trend of top administrators across the country who recently have […]
OHIO — Breeze Airways announced new and resuming routes for 2023 out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The destinations out of John Glenn include routes to California, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Connecticut, Florida and Virginia. Fares for flights to Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Orange...
WAVERLY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after being hit by a car in Waverly, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on SR 104 and struck a pedestrian. 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Columbus, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured. The crash is still under […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
Charges are pending for three men involved in an altercation at a bar at 10:45 p.m. Nov. 26. Police were called when one man emerged from the bathroom bleeding from his face and went to sit at the bar, asking for help. Two other men left in a vehicle, and...
