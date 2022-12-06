ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Economic slowdown, tax cuts likely to limit Missouri revenue growth, officials say

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjkE6_0jZcSqQ300

The Missouri Capitol Rotunda (Jason Hancock/Missouri Independent).

Missouri general revenue, which has enjoyed double-digit growth for more than two years, will slow dramatically in early 2023, a new estimate of state government finances indicates.

The annual consensus revenue estimate – used as the benchmark for budgeting by both the state executive and legislature – issued Tuesday projects net general revenue tax receipts of $13.1 billion in the current fiscal year.

That is the most ever in general revenue and represents growth of 1.4% over fiscal 2022. But it represents a dramatic slowdown from the growth rate through Monday of 15% so far this fiscal year.

Only minor growth, to $13.2 billion in general revenue, is expected in fiscal 2024, which starts July 1.

Lawmakers will begin writing a budget in late January, after Gov. Mike Parson makes his recommendations. The next legislative session begins Jan. 4.

To turn 15% growth into 1.4% growth, revenues from Monday through June 30 would have to decline by 6%, or by about $500 million.

A news release issued by Parson’s office didn’t highlight the projected decline but did state that the overall growth shows state revenues are stable despite recent tax cuts .

“This shows that we can continue historic investments in education, infrastructure, mental health services, and public safety just as we have done,” Parson said in the release.

The estimate promises stability in budgeting for the coming year, said House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage.

“I am pleased to once again put forward a conservative revenue estimate to which the House, Senate, and Governor have agreed,” Smith said in the release.

The state is sitting on a massive surplus thanks to federal COVID policies and the rapid growth in state revenues. The balance in the general revenue fund grew to $4.9 billion at the end of November, up about $150 million from the October balance, with another $1.5 billion in funds that have few restrictions.

Lawmakers are already lining up with ideas to use the money. Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, wants to set aside up to $9 billion over the next 10 years to widen Interstate 70 to four lanes in each direction from St. Louis to Kansas City.

The tax cuts enacted this year will cut the top income tax rate to 4.95% on Jan. 1, with additional cuts to come on Jan. 1 of subsequent years.

The possibility of recession is growing, many observers think , because lower-income Americans are spending their savings due to inflation and will not be able to sustain their purchasing power in the new year.

State revenue has benefited from inflation, with 13% growth in sales tax receipts in fiscal 2022 and 9.1% growth in the current year. Higher pay, from an increasing minimum wage and from wages hiked to cover inflation, is pushing income tax receipts higher at a brisk pace as well, up 13.6% so far this year.

Inflation-fighting interest rate hikes are also contributing to Missouri revenue growth. So far this fiscal year, interest income for the general revenue fund is $58.8 million, compared to $22.5 million over the full 12 months of the previous fiscal year.

How much the decline in growth will be due to tax cuts, and how much is expected to result from economic conditions, is uncertain, said Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield. Hough is expected to be Senate Appropriations Committee chairman starting in January.

“What the (consensus revenue estimate) is really describing,” Hough said, “is that we anticipate things slowing down.”

The post Economic slowdown, tax cuts likely to limit Missouri revenue growth, officials say appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies

The issue of how far legislators can go when they change a bill with amendments will be debated again Tuesday afternoon in a Cole County courtroom. Overland, a city in St. Louis County, is asking Circuit Judge Daniel Green to throw out a 2021 law used as a hammer by Attorney General Eric Schmitt in […] The post Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
midriversnewsmagazine.com

St. Charles County proposes $123 million for 2023 Transportation Improvement Projects

The county currently proposes to fund 89 road projects in 2023, across seven cities and in unincorporated St. Charles County, totaling $125,353,072. At its meeting on Dec. 5, the County Council introduced Bill No. 5127 outlining Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) funding for 2023-2025. Amanda Brauer, the county’s traffic and roads manager, requested the bill. The council is expected to vote on it on Dec. 19, the final scheduled council meeting for 2022.
krcgtv.com

Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

End of public health emergency could cause spike in uninsured Missouri children

Researchers warn the end of the federal public health emergency, which will likely occur next year and require states to redetermine eligibility for all Medicaid recipients, will put children at risk of inappropriately losing healthcare coverage. The post End of public health emergency could cause spike in uninsured Missouri children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation can connect landowners with funding for practices that benefit grazing forage

The Missouri Department of Conservation can connect farmers and property owners with land management expertise and financial assistance offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. MDC is the lead agency for some Regional Conservation Partnership Programs designed to boost grassland habitat and forage, increase natural buffers around crop fields, and improve wildlife habitat.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’

Thursday will be a big day for Missouri.  It’s the day the constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use goes into effect, allowing Missourians 21 or older to legally buy or possess up to three ounces of marijuana and grow up to six marijuana plants.  It’s also the day Missouri’s Department of Corrections says 565 people […] The post Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy