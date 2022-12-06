Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Naperville's North Central College eyes football national championship and revenge
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – North Central College's football team has made it to three straight Division III Final Fours, but they came up just short in their attempt to repeat as national champions last year.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught up with a team looking for another title game appearance, with a side of revenge."I'm locked in. I'm ready to go. I'm excited," said quarterback Luke Lehnen.Lehnen and the undefeated Cardinals have been practicing at home this week where on Saturday they'll face Mary Hardin-Baylor, the team that ended their championship dreams last year. It's a get-back game one year in...
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand
Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
The Shot that shook Mount Prospect
On what seemed to be a normal Thursday morning, Kelly Simon was suddenly woken up by simultaneous gunshots that she, at first, thought to be construction. “I got out of bed super quick and said to myself, ‘Were those gunshots!?’… Then there was about a 10-second pause and I heard six to eight additional shots … So then I went outside and saw all of the police activity,” Simon said.
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued
We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
Get to know mayoral candidate Paul Vallas
Steve Dale is asking some big questions ahead of the Chicago mayoral election. Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas visits WGN Radio to talk about a wide range of topics pertaining to how our current administration is handling many glaring problems that Chicago residents are facing. The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will take place on February 28, 2023.
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
Rockford woman brought to hospital after fiery crash
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old Rockford woman was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a DUI crash Monday. Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott EMS, were called to the intersection of N. Illinois Route 251 and E. Lindenwood Road around 6:07 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to […]
Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL
Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge to close in early January
The iconic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge is set to close in early January.
The 9 Best Dive Bars in Chicago
What distinguishes a dive bar from other drinking establishments? After all, every American city has its share of neighborhood tap rooms, corner bars, and taverns. For Chicagoans,the definition of a dive bar is an endless subject of debate. Local industry folk and watering hole regulars use strict guidelines to assess what is and isn’t a dive bar. How much is a domestic beer, for instance? It has to be under $5. Are the bathrooms clean, or covered in graffiti? They should be questionable at best. Can you order more than a two pour cocktail? If so, that’s not an authentic dive – it’s a cocktail bar. Dive bars in Chicago meet all these criteria.
Barstool Pizza Review Lands In DeKalb
It was all about finding some good eats in the DeKalb for Barstool’s Dave Portony. Dave stopped by Lord Stanley’s Annex and Pizza Pro’s to taste their pizza. See what Dave gave each place below and I want to know who has the best pizza in DeKalb?
Major storm set to sweep through Chicago area, plus temperatures look to drop to end 2022 – Watching Winter Live
CHICAGO — A snow storm out West is set to make its way to the Great Lakes while pulling moisture from the Gulf. Chicago looks to be hit by the storm, but will it be snow or rain? WGN’s Chip Brewster and WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Christopher Yates dug into the near-term forecast and the long-term […]
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
