ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Under Armour Juggling Legal Battle, Sneaker Recall

By Alexandra Harrell
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuGe0_0jZcSn1600

Under Armour and Multiple Energy Technologies (MET) just wrote a new chapter in their two-year legal dispute over trade secrets surrounding a key “recovery enhancing” material.

Under Armour recently submitted a brief in support of its motion to compel regarding the unresolved discovery disputes referenced in the special master’s Nov. 8 report and recommendation.

In 2020, MET, a company dedicated to researching, developing and marketing products and technologies that are powered for health and wellness, sued the Baltimore-based athletic apparel giant for trying to curb competition in the market for a “recovery enhancing” material called bio-ceramic powder.

For the past two years, the two companies have been engaged in antitrust lawsuit back-and-forth, as both are players in the marketplace for clothing containing recovery enhancing bio-ceramics (CCREB).

MET asserted three principal claims against Under Armour: that the Stephen Curry partner allegedly destroyed MET’s business by falsely advertising products containing the bio-ceramic powder of MET’s competitor, Hologenix ; that MET has been “largely foreclosed” from the CCREB marketplace by way of an industry-wide “boycott” of MET enforced by Under Armour’s alleged “strong-arming” of MET’s existing and prospective business partners into refusing to do business with MET; and that Under Armour improperly disclosed MET’s trade secrets to Hologenix to assist the rival with manufacturing competing products.

In a Nov. 30 court document, Under Armour denied all three of these claims and sought discovery to refute the claims that MET has placed itself at issue by initiating action.

For instance, Under Armour requested the production of formal written discovery and deposition transcripts from two other lawsuits—also initiated by MET—in which MET alleged that false advertising by other entities, not by Under Armour, caused fatal harm to its business. Those cases involved the same counsel for MET, the same claims, and many of the same witnesses as the case against Under Armour. Thus, Under Armour asserted that sworn statements made in written discovery responses and during depositions are relevant in this case. But MET has yet to produce any such materials.

Similarly, Under Armour has requested records demonstrating that, despite MET’s claims of a “boycott” and complete “foreclosure” from the marketplace, MET has engaged in negotiations with multiple companies regarding developing products containing its bio-ceramic powder without any apparent interference from Under Armour. MET contended that it has already produced documents sufficient to show its relationship with those companies.

After one of MET’s witnesses testified about the purported trade secrets that Under Armour allegedly misappropriated, Under Armour asked MET for permission to disclose that testimony to the Under Armour employee with whom those trade secrets were reportedly shared. (Under Armour needs permission to disclose that testimony because it has been designated “confidential attorney eyes only” under the protective order in this case.) MET is blocking these attempts.

Finally, the court filing stated that Stu Williams, an owner and principal investor in MET, has “refused to respond to a narrowly tailored document subpoena” Under Armour issued nearly two years ago. This issue was previously raised with the court, which ordered Williams to conduct a preliminary, “manual” search of his files to assist the parties in narrowing the scope of an electronically stored information (ESI) search. After failing to produce non-ESI documents because a manual search wasn’t “feasible,” Williams now insists that Under Armour agree to pay more than $70,000 before he complies with the subpoena.

Under Armour is entitled to discovery to support its defenses, the filing said. The athletic wear company submits that court intervention is required considering MET’s continued refusal to disclose information relevant to the claims to which it has subjected Under Armour.

But how did the case get to this point?

Under Armour served requests for production on MET on July 21, Aug. 1 and Aug. 25. The first of those requests pertains to discovery from the Hologenix litigation, where MET sued the competitor and alleged that its business suffered irreparable harm because of allegedly false statements made by Hologenix about its competing bio-ceramic powder, Celliant. Notably, MET alleged that Hologenix’s purported false advertising campaign caused Under Armour and another former MET customer, American Textile, to switch to Hologenix after working with MET for years. Now, in this case, MET claimed that it suffered irreparable harm because of allegedly false statements that Under Armour made about Celliant, including the loss of its business relationship with American Textile.

Because MET’s allegations in the Hologenix litigation substantially overlap with MET’s claims against Under Armour, Under Armour initially requested the production of all written discovery and deposition transcripts from it. The court denied this request because it would involve tens of thousands of pages but permitted Under Armour to make a more focused request. So, Under Armour eliminated the request. On Aug. 10, MET served its responses, in which it maintained its previous objections. On Nov. 1, following a conference with the special master, Under Armour further narrowed its request to only written interrogatories and requests for admission as well as specific deposition transcripts. MET has yet to produce a single responsive document as of Nov. 30.

In the next set of document requests, Under Armour similarly and narrowly sought the production of the deposition transcripts and formal written discovery from another parallel case, the Casden litigation. Seth Casden is Hologenix’s founder and principal. The Casden litigation involves similar claims by MET, advanced by the same lawyers representing MET here; namely, that MET suffered irreparable harm because of allegedly false statements Casden made about Celliant. MET served its objections and responses to these requests on Aug. 15 and has again since refused to produce any responsive documents.

Under Armour’s final set of requests sought documents and communications reflecting negotiations or agreements between MET and companies that, according to MET’s witnesses, had actual or prospective business relationships with MET; records of any sales by MET to those companies; and specific documents referenced during the depositions of MET’s witnesses. MET served its objections and responses on Sept. 26. “MET’s responses were evasive and, in some cases, nonsensical,” the filing read.

Under Armour also seeks to disclose its non-attorney witness, Dr. Trexler, limited portions of Alan Letton’s deposition transcript that MET had designated as “confidential” and for “attorney eyes only” (AEO). Dr. Trexler is Under Armour’s principal of technology validation; Dr. Letton is MET’s former CEO. Under Armour wants to disclose portions of Letton’s transcript discussing the trade secrets that MET purportedly shared with Under Armour so that Trexler and Under Armour can knowledgeably respond to Letton’s testimony on that issue. Even though MET itself contends that most of the AEO-designated information from the Letton deposition was already shared with Trexler, MET refused Under Armour’s informal request to share this information with Trexler. On Nov. 14, Under Armour made a formal request under the protective order for MET to change these designations from “confidential, attorney eyes only” to “confidential,” but MET has not responded.

Under Armour is also seeking the court’s intervention on two principal issues relating to the Williams subpoena. Under Armour requests an order compelling Williams to produce documents responsive to the subpoena. Under Armour has yet to receive a single document in response to the subpoena and has spent considerable resources attempting to enforce the subpoena over the last 18 months. Under Armour also requests the denial of Williams’s “inflated” demand for costs relating to compliance with the subpoena. Specifically, Williams’s insistence that Under Armour pays for his attorneys to conduct a privilege review (which comprises $66,000 of the $76,000 in purported costs that Williams claims are required for him to comply with the subpoena) is wrong, the court document reads. Williams is a part-owner of MET, and Under Armour submits that his position constitutes a transparent effort to impose unreasonable expense on a litigation opponent.

Neither Under Armour nor MET immediately responded to Sourcing Journal’s request for comment.

Litigation aside, Under Armour saw its UA Hovr and Flow running shoes in 11 styles recalled in Australia earlier this month.

The shoes were sold in June without a warning that the right shoe contains a button battery that is sealed within a pod and embedded in the shoe. Australian Product Safety stated consumers may be unaware of this button, and young children who access and ingest the button batteries are likely to suffer severe internal burn injuries, which can result in serious injury or death. The buttons also pose a choking hazard to young children. Consumers who purchased these shoes are encouraged to contact UA Australia for a copy of a warning about the button battery and advice about their consumer guarantee rights under Australian consumer law.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Nike’s New Lawsuit Calls Out ‘Bad Actor’ Designers and Supply Chain Too

Nike was back in court last week, filing a lawsuit against a pair of designers they accuse of trademark infringement of their Air Jordan 1 and Dunk basketball shoes. The Oregon-based sneaker giant filed the 37-page complaint in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday against David Weeks, aka ‘Kiy’, and Bill Omar Carrasquillo, aka ‘Omi’, asking the court to force the pair to cease manufacture and sales of all offending merchandise and send the goods to the former Kyrie Irving partner for destruction. Nike also named Chinese company Xiamen Wandering Planet as a co-defendant, calling it...
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sourcing Journal

Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash

Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
Sourcing Journal

Adidas Has a $300 Million Yeezy Question to Answer

Labor campaigners have some free advice for Adidas’s incoming CEO: Compensate the workers who experienced wage theft during the Covid-19 pandemic. Doing so is “easy,” the Clean Clothes Campaign told former Puma boss Bjørn Gulden, who will seize the German sportswear maker’s reins in January. #PayYourWorkers, a campaign endorsed by 260 trade unions and labor-rights organizations worldwide, has a “ready-made proposal” to ensure that workers “get what they are owed.” “You just have to sign the binding agreement and you are all set,” the garment industry’s largest consortium of labor unions and non-governmental organizations wrote on Twitter on Friday. Current head Kasper Rorsted...
Vibe

50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO

50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
sneakernews.com

Purple And Gold Give The Nike Little Posite One A Regal Touch

The Nike Air Foamposite One has kept relatively quiet over the last few years, but that’s looking to change over the next 18 month period. Recently, Eric Avar’s future-thinking creation emerged in a “Cave Purple”, “vivid Purple”, “Black”, and “Saturn Gold” color combination exclusive to kids. The Little Posite One-variant might not have the majority of sneaker enthusiasts running to buy a pair, but the sneaker is indicative of Nike’s attention to the silhouette. When couples with other styles prepped for the new year–including the one included in Nike Doernbecher XVIII Freestyle collection.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting a new Fall colorway. Perhaps the greatest sneaker of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a truly phenomenal silhouette that fans have loved for a very long time. In fact, this year is special for the shoe, as it is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Any anniversary is a big one, but 40 years is a special mark.
Sourcing Journal

Can Fashion Truly Decarbonize? Only if Rivals ‘Put Competition Aside’

Is fashion finally getting serious about carbon? On Thursday, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) announced a new decarbonization program, one that the trade group said will “support” and “drive” the industry’s efforts to check its ballooning emissions. Joyce Tsoi, head of collective action at the SAC, admitted that clothing and footwear production’s current trajectory, which is responsible for anywhere between 2 percent and 10 percent of the global carbon budget, is “well off pace” to deliver the 45 percent absolute reduction needed by 2030 to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. “Right now, the fashion industry is not...
Sourcing Journal

Supreme Court Steps in on Sears’ $10-a-Year Mall of America Rent Dispute

The long, slow, inevitable demise of one of the great dinosaurs of retail took a new turn this week, as the Mall of America, the nation’s largest, took its argument against Sears to the U.S. Supreme Court. At issue is the continuation of a $10 per-year rent deal the Bloomington, Minn. mall agreed to with the legendary department store on a 100-year lease at the shopping complex’s opening in 1991, back when the Internet was still in its infancy and Sears and its famous catalogue were king. Fast-forward to 2018 and Sears found itself in bankruptcy, its controlling assets assumed by Transform...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
hypebeast.com

RTFKT Ventures Into the Real World With Cryptokicks iRL Sneaker

Nike’s Web3-based RTFKT Studios is now tackling the real world with its new Cryptokicks iRL sneaker. Paying homage to the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Mag, the Cryptokicks iRL is RTFKT’s first smart sneaker. With a futuristic basketball-shoe design, the shoes feature auto-lacing technology, gesture control, walk detection, lighting segments, app connectivity, wireless charging and more. Coming in four colorways, the Ice, Space Matter, Stone and Blackout editions voyage from silver shades to cosmic hues of black complete with several colors.
Sourcing Journal

Jolly Ol‘ Saint Nike Puts Rapper Lil’ Gnar on its Naughty List

Tis’ the season for naughty and nice lists, and Jolly Ol’ Saint Nike is putting plenty of “bad actors” on its naughty list. The latest due for a lump of coal in his stocking is rapper Lil’ Gnar, born Caleb Shepard, and his brand of shoes called Gnarcotic, which Nike describes as nothing more than a knockoff of its own distinguished Dunk series. Filing suit in U.S. District Court of California on Dec. 2, Nike complained of trademark infringement, false designation of origin/unfair competition and trademark dilution. Its attorneys want damages paid for harm to the Nike brand name, all proceeds from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh, Serena Williams Off-Whites + More Hit the Auction Block For Christie’s ‘The Greats’ Sale

The FN Shoe of the Year may be one of the hardest sneakers to find, but the coveted Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh is up for grabs right now. A selection of the coveted sneaker collab is part of “The Greats” sale happening now at Christie’s New York during its biannual Luxury Week series. The grouping of nine — sold as individual pairs — includes an all-gold style embossed with the “LV” monogram, with an estimate of $15,000 – $20,000, and a silver, blue and green monogram style with an estimate of $7,500 and $8,500, along...
Sourcing Journal

Wolverine Says Layoffs Will Save $30 Million

Wolverine Worldwide plans to divest or license the Keds brand and Wolverine Leathers business, after cutting staff at the start of December. The employer of roughly 3,700 did not reveal how many workers were laid off, but expects this initiative to save approximately $30 million in 2023. “These decisions, particularly those related to our impacted team members, were not taken lightly,” said Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We greatly value the contributions of our talented colleagues and are committed to supporting impacted team members in their transitions.” The footwear firm did not respond to Sourcing Journal’s request for...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” Release Date Revealed

The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” is almost here. One of Jumpman’s favorite shoes from this year has been the Air Jordan 7. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to some very interesting new colorways and even some retro models.
Sourcing Journal

Why H&M is Pushing for Mandatory Biodiversity Disclosures

As world leaders convene in Montreal to hammer out a new 10-year deal for addressing biodiversity loss, H&M Group wants to make it mandatory for all companies to declare their impacts on the natural world. “As a global fashion retailer, we need to take responsibility in halting and reversing biodiversity loss and collaborating with others to accelerate the change,” Helena Helmersson, the Swedish retail giant’s CEO, said Thursday, indicating the so-called “action target” that lays this out in the first draft of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework. “We support an ambitious Target 15 at COP15.” The Cos and Monki owner is...
Sourcing Journal

Chanel Invests in Key Italian Denim Maker

Fashionart, a luxury jeans design and production consultancy in Italy, has sold a majority ownership stake to one of its best and oldest clients, Chanel. The legendary French fashion house acquired a 60 percent in the company for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition marks Chanel’s 42nd investment in a fashion crafter—and tenth in an Italian one—but its first in one that is denim-centric. Its previous specialist Italian acquisitions include three shoemakers, two leather goods manufacturers, two tanneries, a fabric and yarn mill and a hosiery supplier. Fashionart was born 15 years ago when Karl Lagerfeld challenged its founder, Andrea Rambaldi, to create and...
Sourcing Journal

Stopping Uyghur Forced Labor Imports: A Made-in-America Solution

Almost exactly a year ago,  the Congress with a unanimous vote passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).  No partisan divide exists with the American people: they want forced labor out of their imported products, and are especially concerned by the human rights violations against the Muslim minorities of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, which both the Trump and Biden Administrations have determined to be a genocide. During consideration of the Uyghur legislation, Members of Congress showed diminishing sympathy for arguments about how complicated it is to stop such tainted products from being imported. Key sponsors of...
Sourcing Journal

Loss Prevention Looters: Former Amazon Workers Guilty in $10M Conspiracy

A pair of former Amazon employees pleaded guilty in a U.S District Court in Georgia on Wednesday to defrauding the company of nearly $10 million. Kayricka Wortham and Demetrius Hines both worked in managerial and loss prevention roles for the Seattle-based retail giant. According to prosecutors, they used their positions to create fictitious invoices for false vendors that resulted in the duo and their co-conspirators receiving approximately $9.4 million in fraudulent claims routed into bank accounts set up by the accused, prosecutors charged. Prosecutors alleged this enterprise went on from August of 2020 to March of 2022. “The defendants abused their trusted positions...
SMYRNA, GA
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy