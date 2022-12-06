WATCH: Wayne Stein, Ayden Authement on St. Charles Catholic vs. Dunham D3 Select Championship

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Shootout. Thriller. Miracle. Three words to describe the events that unfolded Friday afternoon in the Ceasars Superdome. In maybe the wildest LHSAA Football State Championships the Dome has ever seen, St. Thomas More defeated Lafayette Christian Academy, 52-48. The second half included a not-so-casual nine combined touchdowns scored, but the Cougars […]

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO