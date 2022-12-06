ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Wayne Stein, Ayden Authement on St. Charles Catholic vs. Dunham D3 Select Championship

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
 3 days ago

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — Cougars head coach Wayne Stein and quarterback Ayden Authement met with local media on Tuesday to discuss St. Charles Catholic’s Division 3 Select championship game against Dunham.

Kickoff is set for Friday, Dec. 9, at 3:30 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome.

Watch highlights from Friday night’s Division III select semifinal playoff game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 2 St. Charles Catholic featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. St. Charles Catholic defeated Notre Dame, 17-10.

