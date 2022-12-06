ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all flags on the state’s public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff Wednesday in honor of those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Both the United States and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7.

Recreational marijuana bill: What’s in it for Ohio?

Japanese bombers attacked the Pearl Harbor naval base in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, officially drawing the United States into World War II. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 2,403 Americans, including 68 civilians, were killed in the attack, and 19 Navy ships including eight battleships were destroyed or damaged.

Sassypants
3d ago

Pearl Harbor.. So many in our State. Have no clue to the wars the AMERICAN people have fought for their RIGHTS and FREEDOMS .. So many that have given their lives for this Country. Is now being taking Advantage of ... 😪

